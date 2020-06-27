(CNN) Kevin Love is using his All-Star power to support and advocate for stronger mental health research.

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward, who has shared his own experiences with panic attacks, depression and anxiety, has committed $500,000 to UCLA's psychology department to help fund mental health research, the university said in a news release

"I'm concerned about the level of anxiety that people are feeling. Recent events, including the novel coronavirus outbreak, have put our society under enormous stress," Love said in a statement

"I am happy to be able to help UCLA, my alma mater, work toward solving some of society's biggest underlying issues. I hope one day we are able to erase the stigma around anxiety and depression, and we can only do that by improving diagnosis and treatment, fostering public conversations about mental health and encouraging people to seek help when they need it."

His donation will be matched by the university for a $1 million investment to "support the teaching and research activity of UCLA's faculty working to diagnose, prevent, treat and destigmatize anxiety and depression."

