Parkland brothers turn their activism toward fighting the spread of Covid-19

(CNN) On February 14, 2018 brothers Adam and Josh Buchwald's lives changed forever.

"I truly believed that this would be the day I died," Josh told CNN.

"A sense of horror came over me when I heard blaring sirens and helicopters circling the air above the school," said Adam. "After finally reuniting with my family, I cried for hours and my body felt so sore."

"Being in a tragedy like that will not only change you as a person, but influence the appreciation of life," said Josh.

Read More