For some environmentalists, 'I can't breathe' is about more than police brutality

(CNN) "I can't breathe."

Those three words were uttered by Eric Garner in 2014 and again by George Floyd in 2020, when both men died while in police custody.

The words have become a rallying cry for protesters. But for some, "I can't breathe" is about more than police violence.

"It's not just about being choked out by police brutality — it's about being choked out because of air pollution," said Heather McTeer Toney, a former regional administrator at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under President Barack Obama and is now a national field director at Moms Clean Air Force, an advocacy group.