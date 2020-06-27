How the term 'Dixie' came to define the South

(CNN) Dixie.

It was once a catchall word for the South. There are countless songs about it. Streets still carry the name, as do restaurants and grocery stores.

But Dixie has also been a problematic label, carrying with it the ugly remnants of slavery and the exploitation of Black people.

As America once again reckons with racial injustice, it's also reexamining this weighty word.

This week the country trio the Dixie Chicks said it has changed its name to The Chicks. Dixie Brewery, the oldest brewery in New Orleans, is changing its name to a new brand that "best represents [their] culture and community."

