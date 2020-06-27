At least 2 dead, 4 injured in shooting at California Walmart distribution center, officials say

(CNN) At least two people are dead and four are injured in a shooting at a Walmart distribution center in Red Bluff, California, according to Allison Hendrickson, manager of media relations for Dignity Health North State.

The shooting took place around 3 p.m. PT Saturday, Red Bluff City Manager Rick Crabtree told CNN by phone.

A car had rammed into the distribution center, which started a fire, Crabtree said. The fire wasn't very significant, Crabtree said.

An unidentified man was shot on scene and taken to the hospital, he said. It's not clear whether law enforcement shot the suspect.

"There was an active shooter, he was shot, last I heard he was on his way to the hospital," Crabtree said.

Read More