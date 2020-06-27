FBI investigating apparent noose found in Black firefighter's locker in Minnesota

(CNN) The FBI has launched an investigation after a piece of rope resembling a noose was found in the locker of a Black firefighter in a suburb of Minneapolis.

"A piece of rope tied into what appears to be a crude noose" was found last week in the firefighter's gear locker at a fire station in Bloomington, Minnesota, but the incident wasn't reported to the department's leadership until Thursday, Bloomington Mayor Tim Busse said in a statement released on Saturday.

Contacted by CNN, the mayor said he couldn't discuss more details about the incident or the firefighter.

An FBI spokesperson from the bureau's Minneapolis field office told CNN in an email Saturday that the office is investigating the incident but had no further updates. The city had asked the FBI to investigate the incident, according to the mayor's statement.

The noose was discovered on June 15 and the incident was reported to Bloomington Fire Department leadership on June 23, Busse said in the statement. The city is located about 10 miles south of downtown Minneapolis.

Read More