Atlanta hospital sterilizes instruments with bottled water after main break

(CNN) An Atlanta hospital was sterilizing instruments with bottled water Saturday after a main break on the Georgia Tech campus led to outages and a boil water advisory in the city.

Emory University Hospital Midtown turned to bottled water during the emergency but there weren't many procedures scheduled over the weekend, according to Vincent Dollard, a spokesman for Emory University's Robert W. Woodruff Health Sciences Center.

The city issued a boil water advisory for all residents and businesses after the main break in northwest Atlanta.

Video posted to social media showed brownish water gushing from the ground on the campus.

The Department of Watershed Management called for immediate water restriction to critical uses only to allow the system to rebuild pressure, according to a statement.

Read More