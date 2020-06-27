More than 200 people get infections linked to bagged salad sold in eight states

(CNN) Twenty three people have been hospitalized and 206 have lab-confirmed infections after eating a bagged salad mix, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The cases, which are in eight states mostly in the Midwest, are infected with Cyclospora, the CDC said.

The US Food and Drug Administration had been warning customers not to eat certain store brand garden salad mixes sold by ALDI, HY-Vee, and Jewel-Osco. The government investigation found that the mix, which is produced by Fresh Express, was also sold at Walmart stores. The mixes are under different brand names at the different stores.

At ALDI the product goes under the name Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salad. It was sold in Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. At Hy-Vee it is all the store brand garden salad products those were sold in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. At Jewel-Osco the salad was sold in Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa under the name Signature Farm Brand Garden Salad. At Walmart it is sold as the Marketside brand Classic Iceberg Salad and was sold in Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

The products, which are made up of iceberg lettuce and may include red cabbage and carrots, have now all been voluntarily recalled by each of the stores.

