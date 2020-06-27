Level up your learning with online classes from Udemy

CNN Underscored partnered with Udemy to create this content. When you make a purchase, CNN receives revenue. CNN news staff is not involved at all in the selections or product reviews. For more on what we do and how we do it, visit our About Us page.

We're all spending a lot of time indoors these days. And even with some lockdowns lifting, our collective homebody experience doesn't look like it's about to end soon. Like everybody else, we're doing our fair share of binging and streaming — but we'd like to think we're trying to make the most of it, too. One of the best ways we've found? Online classes.

Enter Udemy, an online learning and teaching marketplace with over 50 million students and more than 150,000 best-in-class courses in 60-plus languages. The site promises the opportunity to learn anything, anywhere, and in our experience, that's not hyperbole.

We're fans of Udemy's huge array of topics, which range from business and finance to music, design, coding and more, all taught by experts in the field and available at our own pace — a major plus when we're juggling work, family, and, oh, a global pandemic.

But with so much available, where do you start?

To help you start, we've pulled a couple of our favorite courses from across the most popular categories. Want to jump in on your own? Udemy's personal recommendation tool makes it easy to find a course that fits your interests. And with courses starting as low as $12.99 — with lifetime access — it's time to level up your quarantine self and boost your skills.

Business

With thousands of high-quality business courses available on Udemy, you have your pick when it comes to finding the approach that best meets your needs.

Who couldn't stand to have more cash in their life? Nobody, that's who, which is why it's no surprise that topics like business and finance are perennially popular.

Still, if there's one Udemy business class to rule them all, it's Goldman Sachs alum Chris Haroun's Internet famous An Entire MBA in 1 Course ($12.99; udemy.com) that distills the key concepts behind starting a company to taking it public.

Haroun's course takes a practitioner's approach, using lessons learned from his time in the business trenches to craft a "greatest hits" of general business, accounting and finance concepts over 49 lectures, 32 articles and eight hours of video.

Students seem to be big fans: The course is a highly rated bestseller from one of Udemy's best-rated instructors.

Video and photography

Udemy is full of professional photographers, videographers and editors with insight.

Thanks to the smartphone, we're all photographers these days.

Far from collapsing the distinction between trained photographers and everybody else, smartphones have arguably made the difference between professionals and amateurs more important and obvious than ever.

Mastery of framing, light and digital tools like Photoshop make you stand out — on Instagram as much as in a career in media. Fortunately, Udemy is full of professional photographers, videographers and editors with insight. One of our favs is The Complete Video Production Bootcamp ($12.99; udemy.com) from Udemy super-instructors Phil Ebiner, Will Carnahan and Sam Shimizu-Jones.

They've crafted a beginner-friendly deep-dive on video production, planning, cinematography, editing and distribution — everything you need to up your video content game, whether you're a Youtuber, business owner, media professional or aspiring filmmaker.

With over nine hours of video, a host of downloadable resources and practical exercises to put your new skills to work, this bestselling course will have you piecing together your own footage in no time.

Personal development

We all want to be the best versions of ourselves that we can be.

We all want to be the best versions of ourselves that we can be — but let's be honest, self-improvement is harder than it sounds. Entrenched habits, life patterns and past choices can all be hard to overcome.

But the science of thinking — how your brain works and how habits form — can make a huge difference in making long-term positive change.

Udemy is stacked with courses that teach you how to do just that. Rooted in evidence-based best practices and groundbreaking research, the course Neuroplasticity: How To Rewire Your Brain ($12.99; udemy.com) claims to help students develop mental flexibility, change habits, stop procrastination and even alter memories, all based on our current understanding of how the brain works.

Boasting over 30 exercises to stimulate brain activity, a detailed blueprint to form new habits or change existing ones, and over three hours of on-demand video, this course from top-rated instructor Gregory Caremans promises to demystify personal improvement and empower lasting change.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.