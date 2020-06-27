Shooting of Zimbabwe workers by Chinese mine owner shows 'systemic' abuse, watchdog says

Harare, Zimbabwe (CNN) The shooting of two Zimbabwean workers by a Chinese boss shows the "systematic and widespread" abuse that locals face in Chinese mining operations, says the Zimbabwe Environmental Law Society (ZELA).

In a court affidavit, police said Zhang Xuen shot an employee five times and wounded another at the mine he runs in Gweru province, in central Zimbabwe, during a row with workers over outstanding pay.

Zhang has been charged him with attempted murder, said Zimbabwe police spokesman Paul Nyathi.

According to local media reports , Zhang did not enter a plea because there was no approved interpreter in court. He will remain in custody until at least July 7, the report said.

The shooting happened on Sunday morning, when miner Kenneth Tachiona confronted Zhang after he allegedly refused to pay his wages in US dollars, as agreed, according to the affidavit.