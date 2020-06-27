This Nigerian comic is getting a lot of love on TikTok with the 'Don't Leave Me' challenge

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Celebrities like basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo are using puns and making bad jokes on camera in the latest social media craze -- the "Don't Leave Me" challenge.

The challenge, trending on social media, involves users playing around with puns on camera.

Antetokounmpo, who plays for the Milwaukee Bucks of the National Basketball Association (NBA), is seen on the Chinese video-sharing social network TikTok using dry humor to join the challenge.

In the video, the basketball player is asked by his camera handler to say something to the audience. He responds with a joke about Hannah Montana, a fictional music star in a Disney Channel series.

"If you take Hannah Montana, and you put her in France, what do you have? French Montana," he laughed in the video. French Montana is a Moroccan-American rapper.

