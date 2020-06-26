A man wins a $4 million lottery jackpot — for the second time

(CNN) When most can't manage to get a $20 return on a scratch off, one Michigan man walked away with $4 million ... TWICE!!

"You don't think you'll win millions once, and you definitely never think it would happen twice," said Mark Clark, of South Rockwood, Michigan, after his latest win this month.

"It's hard to put into words exactly what I am feeling."

Clark is 50. His good luck story begins three years ago.

At the time, he delivered fuel to a gas station in Hudson, Michigan. He bought an instant game lottery ticket and scratched off the bar code. The ticket said to see the clerk -- and so he did.

