Chipotle suspended a manager after an Indianapolis Colts football player said he was racially profiled

(CNN) Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard said he was asked to leave a Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant in South Carolina after he became the target of a lie because of the color of his skin.

The 24-year-old, along with three other Black men and a mixed-race woman, was eating at one of the fast-casual chain's locations in Florence, he explained in an Instagram video posted Thursday.

Toward the end of their meal, Leonard said in the video, a manager approached the group "with a terrible attitude" to ask if there was a problem. The manager said a White customer had said Leonard and his group were "verbally abusing him" and "talking trash to him."

"It was basically a lie," Leonard said. "We basically got kicked out of Chipotle because of that."

Leonard said the manager told him he would call the police on his group.