Paralympian Angela Madsen found dead while trying to row from California to Hawaii

(CNN) Three-time Paralympian Angela Madsen died earlier this week while attempting a solo row from Los Angeles to Honolulu.

Madsen, 60, was declared dead at 11 p.m. PST on Monday, June 22, when the US Coast Guard discovered her body several hours after she last made contact with anybody, according to a letter posted to RowOfLife.org, a website set up to document the journey, and signed by Madsen's wife, Debra Madsen, and filmmaker Soraya Simi.

A paraplegic, Angela Madsen was a six-time Guinness World Record holder who was in the midst of attempting her next feat: to become the first paraplegic and oldest woman to row from California to Hawaii alone.

"She told us time and again that if she died trying, that is how she wanted to go," Madsen and Simi wrote in their letter.

The two wrote that rowing an ocean solo was Madsen's biggest goal and that she was willing to take that risk because "being at sea made her happier than anything else."

