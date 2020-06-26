London (CNN) A London judge has handed down a sentence of at least 15 years in prison to a teenager who threw a young French boy from a viewing platform at the Tate Modern art gallery last summer, telling him "you may never be released."

The boy, a tourist who was 6 at the time, was hospitalized with "catastrophic injuries" following the incident on August 4, which took place on the 10th floor of the museum.

Jonty Bravery, of West London, admitted one count of attempted murder at London's Old Bailey court in December, saying he threw the child from a balcony of the Thames-side tourist attraction in August with the intention of killing him so he could be on the news.

The boy survived but suffered life-changing injuries as a result of falling five floors from a 10th-floor viewing platform. He suffered a bleed to his brain and a number of fractured bones.

Addressing 18-year-old Bravery on Friday, the judgment from Justice Maura McGowan read : "I cannot emphasise too clearly that this is not a 15-year sentence. The sentence is detention for life. The minimum term is 15 years. Your release cannot be considered before then, you may never be released."

