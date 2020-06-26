Police descend on Glasgow city center after reports police officer stabbed

London (CNN) Police are dealing with a major incident in the city center of Glasgow, Scotland after reports a police officer has been stabbed.

"Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on West George Street in Glasgow. The street is currently closed off and the public are asked to avoid the area at present. The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public," Greater Glasgow Police said on Twitter.

The Scottish Police Federation, which represents rank and file officers, tweeted : "We are aware of reports a police officer has been stabbed in an incident in #Glasgow city centre. Our officials are in attendance to provide all necessary support. Please allow our collages the space to do their jobs. Further updates will be provided when we are able to do so."

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has asked the public via Twitter to avoid the West George Street area of Glasgow where the incident took place, while the police deals with it.

This story is breaking news. More to follow...