Police descend on Glasgow city center after reports of officer being stabbed

London (CNN) A male suspect was shot by armed police during a major incident in the city center of Glasgow, Scotland in which an officer was reportedly stabbed.

Assistant Chief Constable with Police Scotland Steve Johnson said the male suspect was shot by armed police and a police officer was injured while dealing with the incident.

"We are continuing to deal with the incident on West George Street #Glasgow and would ask people to avoid the area," Johnson said.

"However, I would like to reassure the public that this is a contained incident and that the wider public is not at risk. Armed police officers attended the incident and I can confirm that a male suspect was shot by an armed officer.

"I would like to reassure the public that at this time we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident. I can also confirm that a police officer was injured while dealing with the incident and that officer is receiving treatment in hospital," Johnson said.

