Police descend on Glasgow city center after reports of officer being stabbed

London (CNN)A male suspect was shot by armed police during a major incident in the city center of Glasgow, Scotland in which an officer was reportedly stabbed.
Assistant Chief Constable with Police Scotland Steve Johnson said the male suspect was shot by armed police and a police officer was injured while dealing with the incident.
"We are continuing to deal with the incident on West George Street #Glasgow and would ask people to avoid the area," Johnson said.
"However, I would like to reassure the public that this is a contained incident and that the wider public is not at risk. Armed police officers attended the incident and I can confirm that a male suspect was shot by an armed officer.
"I would like to reassure the public that at this time we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident. I can also confirm that a police officer was injured while dealing with the incident and that officer is receiving treatment in hospital," Johnson said.
Earlier, Greater Glasgow police tweeted: "Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on West George Street in Glasgow. The street is currently closed off and the public are asked to avoid the area at present. The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public."
The Scottish Police Federation, which represents rank and file officers, tweeted: "We are aware of reports a police officer has been stabbed in an incident in #Glasgow city centre. Our officials are in attendance to provide all necessary support. Please allow our collages the space to do their jobs. Further updates will be provided when we are able to do so."
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has asked the public via Twitter to avoid the West George Street area of Glasgow where the incident took place, while the police deals with it.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that he was "deeply saddened" by the incident.
This story is breaking news. More to follow...