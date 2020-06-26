Covid-19 canceled my 2020 wedding plans, and I've made peace with it

This is the next installment in the "Generation Resilient" series. Saima Rahimi is a recent graduate of The College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific at Western University of Health Sciences. She will begin her residency in internal medicine at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, this summer. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) I spent the first weekend of March partaking in a friend's beautiful San Diego wedding, tearing up at her vows, as the breeze rustled my dusty mauve dress. It was my first time serving in the exhilarating role of bridesmaid and, if things had gone according to plan, it would have been just weeks before my own big day.

It's worth mentioning here that from an early age, I've always been a planner -- and with the help of my mother -- charted out my academic and professional career back in high school. I would attend a liberal arts college on the East Coast for undergrad, transition quickly to medical school, and then begin my residency training, all before the age of 30. Ideally, I'd also meet my future husband somewhere along the way.

And, indeed, my life has largely gone according to plan. I even met my partner on our first day of medical school, and four years later, we were counting down the days until our big day. We'd already had our "nikkah," our Muslim marriage ceremony in March 2019, but had picked April 2020 for a bigger western ceremony and reception.

Then the pandemic began. Though disappointed, we had accepted the cancellation of our school's Match Day, the day that fourth-year medical school students learn where they will be doing their residencies, and the need to postpone any honeymoon. After all, what really mattered to us was that we could have the wedding. Surely the countless hours we had spent planning during the past year, from dress fittings to collecting entrée responses to writing dozens of emails to our vendors, would culminate in our day going forward as planned.

But only a few days after my friend's idyllic wedding, my hopes faltered as I followed the news closely. Covid-19 cases in the United States were only projected to skyrocket, and nothing I -- or anyone else -- had planned in the near future seemed so certain anymore. My attending physician apologetically informed me that my surgery rotation would come to an early end, and I numbly messaged my friends that I was canceling my bachelorette party.

