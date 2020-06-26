The best sales to shop this weekend: Amazon, Wayfair, Adidas and more

July 4th sales are right around the corner, but some retailers are already offering some steep discounts. And if you haven't heard yet, Amazon's first-ever Big Style Sale is in full swing, offering huge deals on all things fashion. So whether you're in need of some new summer outfits, ready to upgrade your outdoor grill space or still trying to master your work from home setup, there are plenty of big sales to shop this weekend.

Tech and electronics

Save on the Apple Watch Series 5 and more

Apple Watch Series 5

The Apple Watch Series 5 is still on sale at its lowest price ever: $299 at Amazon. Several models are $100 off, including ones with and without cellular capabilities. It's never been a better time to strap on a new Series 5, which we named the best smartwatch of 2020.

Dell

If you haven't yet, it's time to finally perfect your home office with sweet deals on PCs, laptops, monitors and more at Dell. Snag a monitor like this 27-inch screen for 30% off, or check out this wireless keyboard and mouse combo that's $20 off.

HP

HP's 4th of July Sale is ramping up, and right now you can take up to 60% off select products including laptops, printers, accessories and more. We've got our eye on the HP Sprocket, which is $40 off. And for all you gamers out there, this HP Pavilion Gaming Bundle — which includes a headset, mouse, keyboard and mousepad — is only $49.99, down from $149.99.

Home and health

Outdoor furniture, home appliances and more are on sale

Lowe's

The home improvement superstore has officially launched its 4th of July Sale, and right now you can score up to 40% off appliances such as washers, dryers, refrigerators and more. Plus, you can save hundreds in Lowe's tiered sale, where you can get up to $700 off depending on how much you spend. You can find all the details and codes for that sale here, and browse the 4th of July appliance deals here.

Wayfair

Wayfair has a huge clearance sale for July 4th going on, where you can score up to 70% off its wide variety of home goods. That includes up to 60% off outdoor furniture, up to 50% off outdoor cooking, up to 55% off major appliances and much more. Check out all the categories on sale right now at Wayfair here.

GNC

This weekend you can get 15% off on orders $50 or more sitewide at GNC.com — plus free shipping when you spend over $49. Just use code CNN15 at checkout to snag your savings.

Fashion and beauty

Amazon Big Style Sale

Amazon Big Style Sale

Amazon's first-ever Big Style Sale is on, and it's basically Prime Day for Amazon Fashion. We've been covering it all week, and we found tons of deals on womenswear, menswear, athleisure and more.

Adidas

The activewear brand is currently offering up to 50% off select styles in its End of Season Sale. You can save on favorites such as Continental 80 shoes, track jackets and more. Browse more than 2,700 discounted items for men, women and kids.

BaubleBar

The jewelry brand just launched new Initial Pisa bracelets, which are already on sale at $15, down from $30. Plus, you can score 15% off all other Pisa bracelets through June 28 to stay stylish this summer.

Dagne Dover

Dagne Dover's best-selling bags are 25% off now through Sunday when you use the code BESTIES. These sleek and stylish bags are some of our favorites, and right now you can grab totes, backpacks and more all at a discount.

Old Navy

Your go-to destination for July 4th attire, Old Navy is hosting a sitewide sale offering up to 60% off. Shop womenswear, menswear and kidswear all at steep discounts to get dressed up in red, white and blue before next weekend.

Toms

The shoe brand is having a surprise sale where you can grab some of its most stylish shoes for up to 65% off. From classic slippers to heels and even sunglasses, you can get everything you need to round out your summer outfit at this Toms sale. Look through some easy-to-shop categories, or check out everything on sale here.

For more great deals check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.