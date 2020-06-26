Find all of CNN Underscored’s coverage of Amazon’s Big Style Sale here.

Amazon’s Big Style Sale daily deals have been going strong all week, with deals on activewear, shoes and the company’s own in-house labels — and they’re still going strong. Saucony and Mizuno are offering discounts of up to 35% off on running shoes for men and women, Vera Bradley has your carrying needs covered, and a sale on jewelry and accessories from names like Swarovski, Skagen, Betsey Johnson, and Fossil completes your look.

Read on for some of the best deals and our favorite picks from the sale below — and keep in mind, Prime members, that plenty of items are eligible for Prime Wardrobe, where you can try a piece out for seven days before you buy it. Just remember: These deals only last for one day.

Jewelry and Accessories

Skagen Women’s Stainless Steel Bangle ($48.79, originally $70; amazon.com)

With minimalist styling, this rose-tone stainless steel bracelet makes for an elegantly designed addition to any outfit, whether you’re dressing up or dressing down.

Robert Lee Morris Soho Women’s Shell Geometric Drop Earrings, Blush, One Size ($20.52, originally $38; amazon.com)

These gold-tone drop earrings feature a pop of coral, courtesy of a shell inlay that complements summer’s light neutrals and linen.

Fossil Men’s Brody Belt (starting at $20.19, originally $38; amazon.com)

If it’s time to trade in your favorite everyday belt, this one from leather-goods brand Fossil makes a well-made—and long-lasting—replacement.

Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley Microfiber Large Travel Duffle Bag ($54.60, originally $128; amazon.com)

Perfect for weekend getaways or overnights (when it’s safe to travel, of course), this quilted microfiber bag has four pockets both inside and outside and a 49-liter capacity to hold what you need. There are a ton of colors available in each style, too, from charcoal to peacock blue and coral — and it’s available in backpack form if you want something a little smaller.

Vera Bradley Women’s Recycled Lighten Up ReActive Backpack Cooler ($59.50, originally $85; amazon.com)

Whether you’re taking it to the beach or a picnic in the park, this backpack cooler makes hauling cold drinks a breeze. It’s designed to have a place for everything, too, with enough space for 12 cans, a hidden zip in the back for valuables and pockets meant for plates and cutlery.

Vera Bradley Women’s Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Grand Backpack Bookbag (76.76, originally $103.87; amazon.com)

It’s not all quilted textiles at Vera Bradley: This backpack is made from recycled water bottles for a practical but eco-friendly way to carry everything you need for a day of running errands, travel, or classes. With a ton of organization in the front pocket and a laptop compartment — plus a carabiner attached at the side to easily carry your water bottle or keys — the bag keeps you organized all day long.

Mizuno and Saucony

Mizuno Women’s Wave Rider 23 Waveknit Running Shoe ($80.04, originally $129.95; amazon.com)

The second edition of Mizuno’s popular Waveknit shoes, these shoes offer a dynamic fit courtesy of the Waveknit upper, which moves with your foot and keeps things breathable when you’re active. It’s a great pick for neutral runners, and it also comes in a men’s version (starting at $31.46, originally $129.95).

Saucony Men’s Grid Omni Walker Running Shoe ($49.96, originally $90; amazon.com)

At almost half price, these Saucony walking shoes are made specifically to cushion and support walkers every step of the way, with details like a compression-molded midsole to slow pronation rates.

Saucony Women’s Cohesion TR13 Trail Running Shoe ($39.25, originally $60; amazon.com)

These rugged trail runners give you support, traction, and cushioning on hilly, bumpy, and otherwise definitely-not-asphalt trails. One tip: Some report these run small, so consider buying a half-size up.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.