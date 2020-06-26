Find all of CNN Underscored’s coverage of Amazon’s Big Style Sale here

Amazon’s first-ever Big Style Sale kicked off earlier this week, and the deals aren’t slowing down. The massive sale, essentially Prime Day for Amazon Fashion, features thousands of deals on apparel, accessories, jewelry, watches, shoes, luggage and more — with more likely to be added — all from many of your favorite brands and private Amazon labels, too.

The sale’s main page on Amazon is filled with stellar deals, so to help you sift through it all we’ve trimmed things down a bit and picked out some of our favorite brands that are seeing major savings right now. If you see something you like, be sure to snag it soon; we’ve seen stock sell out quickly all week. And if you’re looking for more on Amazon’s Big Style Sale, check out the rest of our coverage, including roundups of the best deals on menswear, womenswear, kids and baby, denim, activewear and accessories.

Amazon brands

Amazon brands

It’s not exactly a surprise, but plenty of Amazon’s nearly innumerable in-house brands are seeing huge markdowns. You’ll find savings on favorites like Goodthreads, Lark & Ro, Amazon Essentials and Daily Ritual, to name a few, and almost all the items are under $50.

Adrianna Papell, ASTR and BCBG

Adrianna Papell, ASTR and BCBG

Finding a dress for your next occasion isn’t a chore with these deals on Adrianna Papell, ASTR and BCBG frocks. The stock of these has been especially volatile, so make sure to act fast before it’s all sold out. Dress any of these dresses up with heels and bling-y accessories, lots of which also happen to be on sale.

Aldo

Aldo

A few shoe styles and some bags from Aldo are on sale. Save on a sneaker, a sandal, loafers and some heels, along with a fanny pack and a clutch.

Armani

Armani

Need new undershirts and underwear? Look no further than these deals on packs of tees and briefs from Armani.

American Apparel

American Apparel

All the basics you know and love from American Apparel are on sale now. Men and women will find dozens of deals on plain tees, hoodies and leggings, along with a variety of body suits, skirts, dresses, underwear and more.

Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein

Men’s and women’s Calvin Klein styles on sale include the brand’s classic jeans, tees, sweatshirts and more.

Clarks

Clarks

Step into Clarks’ famed comfortable footwear for less. At the Big Style Sale, you’ll find five pages worth of discounted men’s and women’s styles. Guys should look to stock up on Derby Lace-Ups and ankle boots, while women will look stylish in trendy metallic sneakers and ankle-strap sandals.

Dockers

Dockers

Whether you’re in need of new khakis or a few button-downs, you’ll find the basics at this Dockers sale. Guys can shop dozens of wardrobe staples, all at a discount.

Franco Sarto

Franco Sarto

A few styles of strappy sandals, perfect for summer, are on sale from the top-notch brand.

Frye & Co.

Frye and Co.

A few dozen bag styles for both men and women are on sale from Frye. Fans of leather totes, backpacks, crossbodies, messenger bags and duffels will be pleased.

J.Crew

If you’re in the market for classic, preppy looks, J.Crew is the brand to know, and right now, its Mercantile line is majorly marked down. Men and women can save on everything their summer wardrobes might be missing, from shorts and shirts to tees and light jackets.

Joie and Theory

Joie and Theory

Grab some classic workwear styles from brands Joie and Theory. Even if you’re working from home for now, these timeless pieces will be mainstays in your closet for years to come.

Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott

Snag some pretty pendants and a pair of earrings for less, from this fan-favorite jewelry brand. Note: Any of these pieces would make a great gift.

Kenneth Cole

Kenneth Cole

A selection of men’s and women’s footwear from Kenneth Cole is marked down, including sneakers and sandals. We’re particularly fans of the wedge heeled styles, though any of these shoes will serve you well this season and next.

Life is Good

Life is Good

Known for easy tees featuring optimistic phrases, Life is Good has plenty up for grabs for men and women. A selection of graphic T-shirts and hats is on sale now.

Lucky Brand

Lucky Brand

You’re in luck: Tons of denim, tops, jewelry, shoes and more from Lucky Brand are on sale. Browse through all four pages of boho chic styles, and load your cart with items from the fan-favorite brand for less.

Marmot

Marmot

In addition to technical apparel (we’re talking lots of jackets and vests that will serve you well come winter), this Marmot sale features markdowns on outdoor gear, including sleeping bags and tents, so you can stock up for those summer camping trips, as well.

Nautica

Nautica

You’ll be ready to set sail in style with deals on Nautica. Choose from classic striped polos, chino shorts and other clothes that practically scream summer.

NBA, NFL, NCAA, NHL and more fan gear

NBA, NFL, NCAA, NHL and more fan gear

Most sports may be on hold for now, but fans can still broadcast their devotion with apparel from their favorite teams, now on sale. You’ll find clothes, accessories and even home items from most of the major leagues so your look and your house can show your team spirit year-round.

New Balance

New Balance

Lace up a pair of New Balance sneakers for less. Right now, dozens of styles for men and women are on sale. Just choose the type of support you need and the colorway that suits you, and you’ll be ready to run.

Original Penguin

Original Penguin

Now’s the time for guys to upgrade their summer wardrobes. Original Penguin has plenty of on-sale tees, polos and shorts to choose from. You’ll be living in these styles all season long.

Perry Ellis

Perry Ellis

Tons of men’s styles from Perry Ellis are on sale, from belts and dress pants to casual button-downs and summer-ready polos.

Puma

Puma

On-sale Puma styles for the whole family are available during this sale. Score new sneakers, stock up on tees, pick up new gym bags — or all of the above.

Samsonite and American Tourister

Samsonite and American Tourister

Hardside and softside aficionados will be satisfied with this sale on Samsonite and American Tourister luggage. Several sets are on sale, so you’ll be all set to hit the road the next time you need to get away.

Soludos

Soludos

Soludos makes the most perfect summer shoes, and now you can snag a pair for less. Pick up the easy, slip-on Platform Smoking Slipper or a pair of espadrille wedges, and you’re set for the season.

State Cashmere

State Cashmere

It may be summer, but there’s never a wrong time to stock up on discounted cashmere. Prepare for colder seasons with deals on cozy sweaters and cardigans.

Superga

Superga

Add some Superga to your sneaker rotation with these deals. Several styles — including the classic Cotu and a few platform options — are on sale. Any of the options are the perfect finishing touch to your summer outfits.

Ray-Ban and Oakley

Ray-Ban and Oakley

Sunny weather means cool shades are a must. Shop more than 200 pairs of discounted sunglasses from Ray-Ban and Oakley. Whether you prefer aviators, big round frames or sporty styles, you’ll surely find your perfect pair.

Rebecca Minkoff

Rebecca Minkoff

Now’s your chance to snag a designer handbag at a discount. Several Rebecca Minkoff styles, including totes, belt bags and more, are under $100 and available in bright summer hues along with more traditional neutrals.

Timberland

Timberland

Tons of Timberland footwear for men and women — yes, including the famed lace-up boots — are on sale. Score some new sneakers or slip-ons from this durable, tried-and-true brand.

Vineyard Vines

Vineyard Vines

Guys will find a selection of collared shirts — and one quarter-zip pullover sweater — on sale, many of which are available in the brand’s signature pastel hues.

Volcom

Volcom

You don’t have to be a skater to reap the benefits of Volcom’s cool vibes. The boardsports-friendly brand boasts on-sale styles for everyone, including a selection of swim trunks and rash guards that you’ll certainly make use of this summer.

