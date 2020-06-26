Will a Pacific Island travel bubble give Australia an edge in its rivalry with China?

(CNN) On a blue-sky day in May, as the coronavirus raged across the world, the Chinese flag was raised on a remote nation with a total population of 116,000, thousands of miles from Beijing.

The opening of a Chinese embassy on Kiribati, a nation of 33 atolls and reef islands in the central Pacific, might have seemed strange -- particularly during a pandemic. Just three other countries have embassies in the island state: Australia, New Zealand and Cuba.

Yet Kiribati is the site of growing geopolitical competition.

Last September, it switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing. China considers the self-governed island of Taiwan a breakaway province and has poached seven of its diplomatic allies since 2016.

And this week, Kiribati's pro-Beijing President Taneti Maamau -- who oversaw the country's diplomatic switch -- won a closely watched election after campaigning for closer ties with China, defeating an opposition rival who was sympathetic to Taiwan.