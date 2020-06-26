Mexico City security chief injured in shooting and 3 others killed

(CNN) Mexico City's secretary of public security, Omar Garcia Harfuch, was wounded and three others were killed during a shooting early Friday morning, said Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum on Twitter moments after the attack.

A woman and two police officers died in attack on Garcia Harfuch's motorcade, Sheinbaum said.

Garcia Harfuch is in good condition and recovering at a hospital, according to Sheinbaum. Following the attack, Garcia Harfuch said on Twitter that he believed the attack was perpetrated by the Jalisco Nueva Generacion drug cartel (CJNG).

"This morning we were cowardly attacked by the CJNG. Two colleagues and friends of mine lost their lives. I have three bullet-wounds and several shards. Our Nation must continue to confront the cowardly organized crime. We will continue working," he wrote.

However, Mexican Secretary of Security Alfonso Durazo said hours later that the cartel's involvement "is one of the hypotheses in the investigation."

Read More