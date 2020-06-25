Astronomers find super-Earths orbiting a star 11 light-years away

Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system This is an artist's impression of the multiplanetary system of newly discovered super-Earths orbiting a nearby red dwarf star called Gliese 887. Hide Caption 1 of 64

The newly discovered exoplanet AU Mic b is about the size of Neptune.

This artist's impression shows a view of the surface of the planet Proxima b orbiting the red dwarf star Proxima Centauri, the closest star to the Solar System. Proxima b is a little more massive than the Earth.

This is an artist's illustration of an exoplanet's atmosphere with a white dwarf star visible on the horizon. The starlight of a white dwarf filtered through the atmosphere of an exoplanet that's orbiting it could reveal if the planet has biosignatures.

This is an artist's illustration of the Kepler-88 planetary system, where one giant exoplanet and two smaller planets orbit the Kepler-88 star. The system is more than 1,200 light-years away.

This is an illustration of newly discovered exoplanet Kepler-1649c orbiting around its host red dwarf star.

This artist's illustration shows the night-side view of the exoplanet WASP-76b, where iron rains down from the sky.

This is an artist's concept of a ringed planet passing in front of its host star. It shows how "puffy" a ringed planet may look to us from afar.