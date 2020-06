A Wisconsin music festival initially called the 'COVID Herd Immunity Fest' changed its name after predicable backlash

(CNN) The organizers behind a Wisconsin music festival called the "COVID Herd Immunity Fest" changed its name this week after they were met with a wave of backlash on social media.

The event, which is scheduled for three days next month in Ringle, was renamed the "July Mini Fest" instead.

At least one band, Nonpoint, pulled out of the event due to the original name of the festival, according to a video a band member posted to Facebook.

The festival, which will showcase 15 bands across three days, comes as bands have turned to a variety of new formats meant to continue performing when nearly all venues and festivals are closed or postponed.

Organizers say the show will go on, despite the rapidly spreading coronavirus that has infected over 26,000 Wisconsinites, and killed 766. Wisconsin is one of the nearly 30 states that are seeing a rise in cases compared to the previous week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

