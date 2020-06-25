Vince Carter is retiring from the NBA after 22 seasons.

(CNN) After 22 seasons in the NBA, Vince Carter is hanging up his threads and calling it a career.

Carter had previously announced that the one-year deal he signed with the Atlanta Hawks for the 2019-2020 season would be his last. However, after the season was abruptly suspended on March 11 due to the pandemic, his playing career was left hanging in the balance.

The NBA announced plans to restart the season in July at Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando with 22 teams . However, the Hawks were one of the eight teams that were not invited due to its poor record.

"If there was any disappointment because of the season -- any of that -- it was kind of easier to put it aside and handle it that way," Carter said on his podcast. "It's like, OK, it's something bigger than my career.

