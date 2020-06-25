(CNN) Ashanti Palmer not only graduated from a New York high school as class valedictorian but also with perfect attendance.

But Palmer's academic goal had nothing to do with attendance and everything to do with maintaining her grades.

"In terms of my perfect attendance, it wasn't something that I sought out," she said in a statement released by her school district. "I knew that showing up to school every day was important, because even missing one day can set you back."

Palmer said she didn't realize she never missed a day of class until her sophomore year at Nellie A. Thornton High School. At that point, she wanted to keep the streak going.

