Tulsa Athletic soccer team ditches the National Anthem before matches to play 'This Land Is Your Land' instead

(CNN) A semi-professional soccer team based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is ditching the "The Star-Spangled-Banner" that's typically played before games for a song deemed a bit more inclusive.

Tulsa Athletic, which is a part of the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL), announced on Thursday that the team would instead play Woody Guthrie's "This Land Is Your Land" at all of its home matches.

press release issued on the Tulsa Athletic website said the club made the decision in the interest of inclusion and that the National Anthem is at odds with the organization's core values.

"Tulsa Athletic's mission is to create an inclusive community through the game of soccer," the team said. "After carefully reviewing 'The Star-Spangled Banner' lyrics and meaning, including the third verse which mentions 'No refuge could save the hireling and slave / From the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave...,' Tulsa Athletic came to the decision that the song does not align with the club's core values."

While admitting the verse is rarely sung, the team said it didn't believe the song "represents or unites their diverse players, fans and community."