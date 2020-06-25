Three staff members charged in death of 16-year-old who went into cardiac arrest after being restrained at facility

(CNN) Three staff members at a residential facility in Michigan have been charged with involuntary manslaughter after a 16-year-old was restrained, went into cardiac arrest and later died.

A fourth person was charged with negligence for allegedly failing to seek adequate medical care for the teenager.

Cornelius Fredericks was staying at Lakeside Academy, a residential treatment facility in Kalamazoo intended for young adults ages 12 to 18 placed through the foster care system or by their parents to receive behavioral health services.

Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting announced the charges Wednesday during a news conference.

