Woman charged in Atlanta Wendy's arson is released from jail on bond

(CNN) The woman facing first-degree arson charges in the Wendy's restaurant fire that broke out during protests over Rayshard Brooks' death posted bail and was released from jail.

Natalie White, 29, made her first appearance Wednesday in Fulton County, Georgia, Magistrate Court and did not make a plea. The judge set bond at $10,000 and ordered White to remain under house arrest with an ankle monitor and stay off of social media.

White's attorney, Drew Findling, said his client did not start the June 13 fire in Atlanta. He said people have sent him video footage that proves White did not start the blaze.

"This was a fully engaged fire. You can see people that are literally throwing, what looks like molotov cocktails in, long before she's even involved," Findling said.

When asked by CNN whether his client knew Brooks, Findling said, "Yes, but I will not comment on the extent of their relationship."

