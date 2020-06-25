This is the noose that was found in Bubba Wallace's garage stall at the Talladega Superspeedway

(CNN) NASCAR has released a photo of the noose that was found hanging in Bubba Wallace's team garage at the Talladega Superspeedway last week.

It also said that a thorough sweep of the 29 tracks and 1,684 garage stalls at the speedway, authorities found 11 pull-down ropes tied in a knot -- but only one noose:

"The one discovered on Sunday in Bubba Wallace's garage," NASCAR president Steve Phelps said at a news conference Thursday.

Wallace is the only Black driver in NASCAR's top circuit.

"As you can see from the photo, the noose was real, as was our concern for Bubba," Phelps said.