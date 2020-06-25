Massachusetts veterans' home made horrific errors during the coronavirus outbreak, governor said

(CNN) An investigation into a Massachusetts veterans' home during the Covid-19 outbreak found errors that Gov. Charlie Baker called "gut-wrenching" and hard to read.

"The events that took place in March are horrific and tragic," Baker told reporters Wednesday of the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke.

The home has been under multiple investigations since April, when nearly 30 residents who tested positive for the coronavirus at the time had died. The mortality rate at the facility is typically 10 to 12 veterans per month, the report said.

The report was the result of an independent investigation conducted for Baker. It outlines errors the home made including delays in testing, delays in closing common spaces, insufficient personal protective equipment and a general lack of compassion for veterans, the report said.

CNN has reached out to Soldiers' Home for comment.

