Seattle's KeyArena is being renamed Climate Pledge Arena

(CNN) KeyArena in Seattle is going green and getting a new name.

The stadium will now be called Climate Pledge Arena after Amazon secured its naming rights, and will feature new green initiatives in an effort to be more climate friendly.

The name is meant to be "a regular reminder of the urgent need for climate action ," CEO Jeff Bezos said on his Instagram in an announcement Thursday.

The billionaire said the arena, which he shared a mock up illustration of, will be the first net zero carbon certified arena in the world.

It will "generate zero waste from operations and events, and use reclaimed rainwater in the ice system to create the greenest ice in the NHL," he wrote.

Read More