Hating lockdown? A third of Brits have actually enjoyed it

London (CNN) A third of British people have enjoyed coronavirus lockdown, according to a massive study that tracked the emotions of more than 70,000 people in the last 14 weeks.

One in three respondents told researchers at University College London (UCL) that, on balance, they had enjoyed the period of restrictions.

But the survey highlighted the social inequalities that impacted people's experience during the lockdown, with those who earned more and those who did not have underlying mental health conditions more likely to enjoy it.

Adults aged between 30 and 59, those who lived with others and those who have children in their household were also among the groups most likely to have a more positive experience.

People in Scotland and Wales enjoyed the period less than those in England, and there were no notable differences across ethnic groups.

