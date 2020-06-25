Three men arrested in Iran for allegedly selling babies on Instagram

Tehran, Iran (CNN) Iranian authorities have arrested three men attempting to sell babies online, semi-official ISNA news agency reported Thursday.

A 20-day-old baby and a two-month-old child were rescued from the online infant-selling ring, the news agency said.

Tehran Police Chief Hossein Rahimi said a third baby has been identified but is yet to be found, ISNA reported.

The rescued babies were being advertised on social media platform Instagram, according to the semi-official KhabarOnline website.

One was being advertised for 400 million Iranian Riyals ($9,490), and the other for 500 million Iranian Riyals ($11,800), Rahimi said, according to KhabarOnline.

