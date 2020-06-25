At least 83 people killed during lightning strikes across Indian state

New Delhi (CNN) At least 83 people were killed during lightning strikes in the north-eastern Indian state of Bihar on Thursday, according to the state government.

According to the Bihar's Disaster Management Department, Gopalganj district saw the highest death toll, with 13 people killed. The rest of the deaths were recorded in 22 separate areas across the state.

All the deaths were recorded Thursday. A standard compensation of $5,300 has been initiated for all the families who have lost loved ones, said Sandeep Kumar, an official at Bihar's Disaster Management Department.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that there was "tragic news" of deaths in some districts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, in northern India, during heavy rains and lightning. He said the state governments were engaged in urgent relief work. "I express my condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this disaster," he added.

Mamata Banerjee , Chief Minister of West Bengal, said in a tweet that she was, "very disturbed" by the deaths and extended condolences to the families of the deceased.

