States engaged in 'gross negligence' in Covid-19 response in jails and prisons, new report finds

By Jen Christensen, CNN

Updated 7:55 AM ET, Thu June 25, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A sign pleading for help hangs in a window at the Cook County jail complex on April 9, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.
A sign pleading for help hangs in a window at the Cook County jail complex on April 9, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.

(CNN)States have responded to the threat of Covid-19 in jails and prisons with "gross negligence," according to the ACLU and the Prison Policy Initiative.

The organizations published a report Thursday on conditions for the incarcerated.
As of June 22, more than 570 incarcerated people in the US and more than 50 corrections officers have died due to Covid-19, the report said. Jails and prisons have become hotspots for new cases.
    Read More
    Early in the pandemic, experts warned states that the prison system could become "petri dishes" for Covid-19. Good hand hygiene is difficult when sanitation in these jails and prisons is typically poor. Medical resources are scarce. Social distancing is not possible.
    The most alarming coronavirus numbers in some states are in prisons and nursing homes
    The most alarming coronavirus numbers in some states are in prisons and nursing homes
    There was an extra level of concern that when prisoners got out they would spread Covid-19 infections to vulnerable communities. This is an especially large threat to poor communities and, due to racial disparities in arrests and sentencing, to communities of color, the report said.
    Despite the warnings, the systems failed the incarcerated, the report concluded. The highest score any state got for managing these Covid-19 cases Was a D-. Only nine states got that grade: Oregon, Colorado, Minnesota, Michigan, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, Maine and Vermont.
    Coronavirus is tearing through prison and jail populations in Ohio and Illinois
    Coronavirus is tearing through prison and jail populations in Ohio and Illinois
    The majority got a failing grade.
    "It is clear that no state has done enough and that all states failed to implement a cohesive, system-wide response," the report said.
    Some states did reduce the state's jail populations, but no state had "close to adequate" prison population reductions, even in states where governors issued orders to reduce those numbers quickly, the report said.
    The states earned these poor marks for a failure to test people, and for failing to provide personal protective equipment for staff and the incarcerated.
    Prisons and jails across the US are turning into &#39;petri dishes&#39; for coronavirus. Deputies are falling ill, too.
    Prisons and jails across the US are turning into 'petri dishes' for coronavirus. Deputies are falling ill, too.
      Just five states offered comprehensive testing in the state's prisons: Michigan, Massachusetts, Tennessee, West Virginia and Vermont. New Mexico only tested staff. Alaska and North Dakota didn't provide any personal protective equipment to the incarcerated, the report said.
      States were also slow to release prisoners to reduce the jail or state prison populations -- even medically vulnerable prisoners, in some cases. In Arkansas, there was a 42% median jail population reduction, but in Texas it was only 2%, and in some states there was an increase in prisoners, the report found. Many states also failed to publish regularly updated data about cases in the prison system.

          </