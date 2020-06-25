'Maskne': Why your face is breaking out under your mask and how to stop it

Photos: 10 things you didn't know you could be allergic to You've heard of peanut and pollen allergies, and shampoos that make your skin break out in hives. But almost anything in your environment can be an allergen, says Dr. Matthew Zirwas, a contact dermatitis expert at Ohio State's Wexner Medical Center -- "whether it's something that's very synthetic or man-made... or it's something totally natural like a botanical extract."

Cleansing wipes

A few years ago, Zirwas and his colleagues noticed an influx of patients with rashes on their private parts and mothers with rashes on their hands. A bit of research revealed more companies were using a chemical preservative called methylisothiazolinone, or MI, to replace preservatives such as paraben and formaldehyde in pre-moistened personal hygiene wipes and baby wipes. While MI has been around for decades, putting it into widespread use brought the allergy to chemists' attention.

"There's this science behind trying to predict which chemicals people will become allergic to," Zirwas says. "A lot of it is guesswork."



You've used it every day for the last 10 years, yet suddenly you're seeing red bumps whenever you apply your favorite cream. It happens, Zirwas says. If you're genetically susceptible to be allergic to a certain chemical, you're playing the lottery every time you use a product that contains it.



Antibiotic and anti-itch creams

Talk about irony. You've got a bug bite on your leg that itches like crazy, so you dab on an anti-itch cream from the drugstore. The next day, the itch is worse, so you slather on more cream. Turns out you're allergic to the cream; that bug bite is now full-blown dermatitis. Zirwas has seen a similar problem in patients using antibiotic creams to treat small cuts or abrasions. These creams usually contain neomycin, which is a potential allergen.

Dust mites are microscopic critters that feed on dead flakes of human skin. Their feces carry enzymes that can cause allergic reactions such as sneezing, runny nose and/or itchy, watery eyes.



Dust mites are microscopic critters that feed on dead flakes of human skin. Their feces carry enzymes that can cause allergic reactions such as sneezing, runny nose and/or itchy, watery eyes.

These delightful insects thrive in warm, moist environments with lots of human DNA. So if you're not washing your sheets once a week in hot water, you're likely allergic to your bedding, says Dr. Susanne Bennett, author of the "The 7-Day Allergy Makeover." Other dust mite feeding grounds include your furniture and your carpet.