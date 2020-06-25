Wayfair is a one-stop shop for anything home-related, with a huge selection of bedding, rugs, outdoor furniture, kitchen goods, and more — and spending the last four months at home has made it clear what works and what doesn’t work around the house. Now, the online megastore is putting on a Fourth of July clearance sale with up to 70% off homewares, plus there’s also a closeout section with up to 80%-off deals.

No promo codes are needed; all the discounts are applied automatically in the cart. While there are thousands of items on sale, we’ve done the (fun) work of going through and picking some of the best scores from the sale. Best of all, they all have 4.5 stars or more. Read on for our picks, below:

Everly Quinn Pennell Task Chair ($169.99, originally $260; wayfair.com)

Everly Quinn Pennell Task Chair

With a comfy velvet seat and on-trend gold metal detailing, this chair ups your home office game — and might even make it fun to sit at the desk all day. Not a fan of gray? A range of colors is available, from bright yellow for a pop of color to a rosy pink.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Logan Coat Rack ($183.99, originally $479; wayfair.com)

Logan Coat Rack

Finally, a hook for every jacket and a ring for every umbrella handle. And at 62% off, this coat rack is a straight-up deal. There’s a variety of color options ranging from rustic to retro to industrial, too.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Derry Velvet 84” Square Arm Sofa ($749.99, originally $1,350; wayfair.com)

Derry Velvet 84" Square Arm Sofa

Full of midcentury style and in colors from platinum to blush pink, this three-seater sofa is a cult favorite. Not to mention, it’s currently half price, and almost 3,500 customers have given it an average 4.7 stars.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Triumph Sports USA 2’ x 3’ Tournament Manufactured Wood Cornhole Board ($58.99, originally $69.99; wayfair.com)

Triumph Sports USA 2' x 3' Tournament Manufactured Wood Cornhole Board

It’s that time of year for yard games. This set comes with two boards with stands and eight beanbags for backyard fun.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Henckels Modernist 13-Piece Knife Block Set ($157.99, originally $500; wayfair.com)

Henckels Modernist 13-Piece Knife Block Set

Henkels is one of the top names in the kitchen-knife game, and if you’ve taken your knives past the point of no return over the past few months, this 13-piece set (at 70% off) will have you back to chopping and dicing in no time.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Rachael Ray Cucina 64 Oz. Stoneware Oval Casserole ($26.99, originally $59.99; wayfair.com)

Rachael Ray Cucina 64 Oz. Stoneware Oval Casserole

This casserole dish is practical for cooking and pretty for serving everything from a pork tenderloin to homemade mac ‘n’ cheese or even a salad — why not?

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Three Posts Clem Solid Max Blackout Rod Pocket Single Curtain Panel ($33.22 , originally $69.98; wayfair.com)

Three Posts Clem Solid Max Blackout Rod Pocket Single Curtain Panel

Sleeping soundly is more important than ever, and these half-price curtains are room-darkening miracles. They come in a range of colors from Tuscany Green to Dutch Cocoa.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Serta Perfect Sleeper 14.75” Standale II Pillow Top Firm Hybrid Mattress and Box Spring ($739.99, originally $1,599.99; wayfair.com)

Serta Perfect Sleeper 14.75" Standale II Pillow Top Firm Hybrid Mattress and Box Spring

A mattress is the definition of an investment purchase: They’re expensive, but a good one will pay for itself in restorative good sleep. Serta’s Perfect Sleeper Standale II mattress, a firm sleeper that boasts cooling technology for warm summer nights, comes with a box spring. It has a 4.6-star rating from almost 1,500 reviewers — and you get a 100-night trial to test it out, too.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Odie 4 - Light Lantern Rectangle Chandelier ($156.99, originally $349.86; wayfair.com)

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Odie 4 - Light Lantern Rectangle Chandelier

This chandelier is more than half off and fits a wide range of styles, whether you’re going for pared-back and simple or modern farmhouse. (It would look especially great with Edison bulbs.)

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Mercury Row Lugo Modern & Contemporary Beveled Accent Mirror ($199.99, originally $339; wayfair.com)

Mercury Row Lugo Modern & Contemporary Beveled Accent Mirror

If you’re a little tired of small quarters, try hanging a mirror to make your space feel bigger. Whether your vibe is traditional or midcentury, this accent mirror makes an elegant statement in the hallway or living room.

For more great Wayfair deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.