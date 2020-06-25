Shop one-day deals on Calvin Klein, Under Armour and Skechers at Amazon's Big Style Sale

Find all of CNN Underscored's coverage of Amazon's Big Style Sale here.

The hottest part of the year has arrived, and easy, breathable clothes are all we want to wear right now — whether it's for hanging out at home, running errands or jogging at the park. Luckily, Amazon's Big Style Sale is going on right now, and there are some great deals on summer-ready styles from Calvin Klein, Under Armour and Skechers.

While there are a ton of items marked down, we've gone through and found some of the best picks for men, women, and kids. Keep reading to shop them yourself, below.

Concept 3 by Skechers Women's Next Big Shine Lace-up Fashion Sneaker ($28.50, originally $36; amazon.com)

Concept 3 by Skechers Women's Next Big Shine Lace-up Fashion Sneaker

These all-white sneakers go with everything summer can throw at you — and look great with just about anything in your closest, too.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Concept 3 by Skechers Men's Mossly Mesh Slip-on Casual Sneaker ($32, originally $140; amazon.com)

Concept 3 by Skechers Men's Mossly Mesh Slip-on Casual Sneaker

Throw them on with shorts or jeans for walking the dog, barbecuing in the backyard, making a beer run or pretty much anything else. These easy going sneakers are basically all you need for summer.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Concept 3 by Skechers Kids' On-it Lace-up Sneaker ($25.50, originally $32; amazon.com)

Concept 3 by Skechers Kids' On-it Lace-up Sneaker

Available in big kids' and little kids' sizes, these colorfully neon sneakers have your little one both on-trend and ready to play (or just have a nice crawl).

Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Short Sleeve T-Shirt ($17.50, originally $25; amazon.com)

Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Short Sleeve T-Shirt

One of Amazon's best-selling men's technical T-shirts, this short-sleeve tee from Under Armour is quick-drying and sweat-wicking. Plus, it has anti-odor technology so you can rack up rep after rep in these and still stay fresh.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Under Armour Women's HeatGear Armour Capri Leggings ($24.50, originally $35; amazon.com)

Under Armour Women's HeatGear Armour Capri Leggings

If you're a leggings person no matter the time of year, grab this pair that's built for hot weather to get you through the summer. These HeatGear leggings are designed to help keep you cool on hot days, and they boast a snug but comfortable compression fit.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Under Armour Women's Charged Escape 3 Running Shoe ($63, originally $90; amazon.com)

Under Armour Women's Charged Escape 3 Running Shoe

With a ton of color options available, these running shoes are great for runners who are looking for a flexible shoe with plenty of cushion. We dig the extra support at the heel too, which is designed to keep the back of the foot in place step after step.

Calvin Klein Men's Underwear Body Modal Boxer Briefs ($39.99. originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Calvin Klein Men's Underwear Body Modal Boxer Briefs

This three-pack of boxer briefs in black, navy and charcoal are made from super-soft, luxe-feeling model fabric for a next-level take on the comfort Calvin Klein is famous for.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Calvin Klein Women's CK One Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette ($23.54, originally $34.65; amazon.com)

Calvin Klein Women's CK One Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette

There's plenty of your usual gray, black and white Calvin Klein picks in the sale, making this vivid pink and yellow rose-print bralette, available in sizes XS to 3X, all the more eye-catching. (And it's just as comfy as your favorite CK bras, too.)

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Calvin Klein Women's Carousel Logo Cotton Bikini Panty ($22.05, originally $32, amazon.com)

Calvin Klein Women's Carousel Logo Cotton Bikini Panty

A classic for a reason, this bikini-cut underwear is famously comfortable — and the three-packs come in a wide range of colorways. It's the optimal item to stock up on.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.