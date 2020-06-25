You've probably seen it on social media, the colorful dessert dip made from our favorite childhood cake mix. Well, Funfetti dip caught our eyes, too, so we just had to find out how to make it and whether it is actually as good as it looks.

Luckily, this dip is super simple to make. But even so, there are a few different recipes out there floating around the internet. One calls for cream cheese and milk, while another calls for vanilla yogurt. We tried them both, and the vanilla yogurt came out the best as far as dip-ability and appealing texture goes. Regardless of the additional ingredients, the main ingredient stays the same: Pillsbury's Funfetti cake mix.

Our four testers ranged in age from 3 to 43. Six-year-old Pace, taste-tester and Funfetti dip sous chef, commented, "The dip is very good, I have to say." The adults agreed that the dip was like cake-ier Funfetti icing, which gave the experience another nostalgia kick — it reminded them of Dunkaroos. Just be aware that these recipes make a lot of dip. Packaging it up into smaller snack packs could be helpful.

Without further ado, here is everything you need to make Funfetti dip at home.

Funfetti dip is make with just three ingredients.

The best Funfetti dip recipe (serves at least 20)

1 box of Pillsbury Funfetti cake mix

1 tub of frozen whipped topping

1.5 cups of vanilla yogurt

Extra sprinkles as desired

NOTE:

The alternate recipe subs out the 1.5 cups of vanilla yogurt for 8 ounces of cream cheese and splashes of milk as needed to create the texture you want.

Funfetti Dip instructions

Put all the ingredients in a bowl and mix with a handheld mixer on medium speed until well combined. Transfer the mixture to a serving bowl and then chill it for at least an hour, or until it's cool. Add some (optional) extra sprinkles on the top Start dipping!

Funfetti dip ingredients

Pillsbury Funfetti White Cake mix - 15.25 oz (price varies by location; target.com)

The most important ingredient in this recipe is, of course, the Funfetti cake mix itself. Childhood nostalgia comes flooding back just looking at the box. The sprinkles in the mix are what make it magical to this day.

Cool Whip Original Frozen Whipped Topping - 8 ounces (price varies by location; target.com)

Any frozen whipped topping will do, but to stick with the nostalgia factor, we had to go for the original Cool Whip.

Dannon Light & Fit Original Vanilla Flavored Yogurt - 32 ounces (price varies by location; target.com)

Really, any regular vanilla yogurt will do, but this light version helps keep the calorie count down, and the leftovers make a great snack or breakfast. Using Greek yogurt will make the dip more chunky. We didn't like the idea of that, so we steered clear.

Philadelphia Regular Cream Cheese Tub - 8 ounces (price varies by location; target.com)

Similarly to the Cool Whip comment above, any solid (not whipped) cream cheese will do, but Philadelphia is the tried and true classic.

Wilton Rainbow Jimmies Sprinkles - 6.25 oz (price varies by location; target.com)

Adding more sprinkles to the top of the dip after it's made — and every time it comes back out of the fridge — keeps it looking festive and fresh. These are a classic ice cream parlor staple that makes cakes, ice cream, milkshakes and lots of other things feel like a party.

Edible Confetti Sprinkles - 8 Ounces ($9.99; amazon.com)

To go full-on Funfetti, the confetti sprinkles are a must-add to the shopping list.

Sweets Indeed Sprinklefetti Unicorn Candy Sprinkles - 8 ounces ($14.95; amazon.com)

Of course, to really put on a show, speciality sprinkles add even more oohs and aahs to the presentation.

Tools for making Funfetti dip:

KitchenAid Ultra Power 5-Speed Hand Mixer ($49.99; target.com)

This bestselling hand mixer comes in a rainbow of fun colors that will match any personality. It will also handle all sorts of whipping and beating jobs that don't require the size and heft of a countertop mixer.

Oxo 3pc Plastic Mixing Bowl Set with Black Handles ($27.99; amazon.com)

Whipping up Funfetti dip requires a sturdy mixing bowl -— or three! This set has thought of everything, from the nonslip bottom and handle to the pouring spout and high walls that keep spatters in the bowl. Choose from black and white, multi-colored, or white with a pop of color in the handles.

Oxo Good Grips Wooden Spoon Set, 3-Piece ($11.99; amazon.com)

A set of wooden spoons is a kitchen's friend for life. Use them for stirring, scraping and scooping anything. Just don't leave them in water with the dirty dishes.

Heat Resistant Silicone Spatulas Set ($14.99; amazon.com)

Use the small one for scraping the yogurt out of the cups. Use the big scooper spatula for transferring the dip from the mixing bowl to a presentation bowl. But really, there are at least 1,000 things that these are useful for in any kitchen.

Pyrex Prepware 1-Quart Measuring Cup, Clear with Red Measurements ($14.62; amazon.com)

Generations of home cooks have sworn by the reliability of heat-safe Pyrex glassware. A 4-cup (1-quart) clear measuring cup will come in handy for measuring wet and dry ingredients. The classic red markings, handle and spout are practical and useful beyond measure. Get that yogurt measurement just right by using this cup and then scrape it all out with the spatulas above.

Graham crackers, animal crackers, strawberries and pretzel twists make great dippers for Funfetti dip.

What should you dip in Funfetti dip?

Our crew tried animal crackers, strawberries, pretzel twists and graham crackers and ranked them all in order of preference. It was a mixed bag, with no obvious ranking order across all age groups. The adults clearly preferred the strawberries and pretzels because they cut the sweetness of the dip. The kids dug into the graham crackers for the maximum sugar per scoop. No surprises there. Here are links to what we dipped and other things we think would be tasty to dip, too.

Market Pantry Animal Crackers - 46 oz Bear Barrel ($5.99; target.com)

This bear-rel of fun will last well beyond the Funfetti dip party to provide a fun snack all summer.

Honey Maid Graham Crackers - 14.4 oz (price varies by location; target.com)

Classic graham crackers are delicious when paired with Funfetti dip. Make sure the dip is just about room temperature so the crackers don't break off in it. (Although having to dig out a piece of graham cracker covered with Funfetti dip doesn't sound all that bad.)

Organic Strawberries - 16 oz (prices vary; instacart.com)

Your Funfetti dip deserves the best. Conventionally grown strawberries are the produce that is most likely to contain pesticide residue, according to the Environmental Working Group. Pick up a pack of the organic variety to maximize the flavor magic that happens when strawberry meets Funfetti.

Rold Gold Tiny Twists Pretzels - 16 oz ($2.99; target.com)

Definitely go for the tiny twists if pretzel dipping sounds like it's up your alley. They're stronger and can capture maximum dip with each scoop.

Annie's Organic Honey Bunny Grahams - 7.5 oz (price varies by location; target.com)

These little bunnies look so cute dipping into the mountain of fluff that they're worth the purchase just for that. But they also taste darn good.

How should you serve Funfetti dip?

6pc Stoneware Beautiful Party Serving Set ($29.99; target.com)

Just about every household that likes to snack and entertain can benefit from something like this serving set. Put the dip in the middle and arrange the dippers around the outside, then let the fun(fetti) begin! The Lazy Susan feature is an added bonus.

4-Piece Ceramic Condiment Dish with Metal Rack ($28.95; amazon.com)

Put all your fun dippers in this popular serving set from Amazon. Bring it out any time company comes over, or for a taco night to make things feel festive and organized.

1.5 Quart Large Ceramic Round Fluted Bowl ($21.99; amazon.com)

We used a white ceramic souffle dish as our serving dish, but really any serving bowl will do. We like the yellow version for a colorful pop that keeps the confetti vibe alive.

Royal Doulton Set 8 Tapas Plates ($37.57, originally $57.50; amazon.com)

Keep the colorful fun going with this set of porcelain small plates.

