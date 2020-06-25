Shop these 31 brands that are giving back to coronavirus relief efforts

As the coronavirus spreads across the globe, many are stuck at home wondering how they can help. With businesses closing, and millions of Americans filing for unemployment, it's hard to know where to go. So during these stressful times, it's nice to know that certain companies are helping their workers and the ongoing relief efforts.

Plenty of businesses like Patagonia, Apple and Nike promised to pay their employees while physical stores are closed, and even more announced donations or the diversion of resources to help fight coronavirus. Apple donated $15 million, Gap is making masks and gowns for health care workers, Headspace has free meditation courses for employers and its employees and Rosetta Stone is giving three months of free language learning to all elementary, middle and high school students worldwide.

The list goes on and on of companies helping out, from L'Occitane making hand sanitizer, Uniqlo's parent company enlisting manufacturers to make masks and Lucky Brand donating clothes and sanitary kits to LA-based community partners.

If you want to help, but you're not sure how, there are plenty of companies that put the power in your hands. While you can always donate to local food banks or charities, we've found a few brands that combine giving and shopping by donating proceeds to relief efforts. So whether you need shoes, clothes, a phone cleaner or even a massage gun, consider checking out some of our favorite brands that are helping coronavirus relief efforts.

The eco-friendly clothing brand is offering 25% off sitewide, and with every purchase they're donating an item from their website to first responders on the front lines.

This shoe brand has promised to donate 10% of proceeds from its "Share the Love" Collection to Feeding America, which supports crucial food banks across the country.

All profits will go to the Aritzia Community Relief Fund to pay employees and support their families through this challenging time.

The baby fashionwear brand will donate 30% of proceeds from every purchase directly to NoKidHungry.com along with an option for direct donation without purchase

This phone case and screen protector brand is dishing out 10% off all purchases with code BETTERTOGETHER, and donating 10% of those BETTERTOGETHER proceeds to Relief Haven to support Utah hospitals and small businesses in need

The luxury linen brand is donating 10% of proceeds through May 1st to fund the manufacturing of mattresses to donate to COVID-19 emergency medical operations. Plus, you can get 10% off all purchases with the code GOODNESS.

Casetify's UV Sanitizer kills 99.9% of germs on your phone. Other than supplying a truly helpful product at a time like this, the brand is donating 100% of proceeds from this sanitizer to GlobalGiving's Coronavirus Relief Fund, sending medical responders, essential supplies and food to communities in need.

Casetify UV Sanitizer

The bag brand is donating 10% of proceeds to a charitable organization of choice from the following: CDC Foundation, Feeding America, Save the Children. Plus, it's giving 10% off all purchases with code TOGETHER.

Shoppers can buy from the site's Gifts That Gives Back page, benefiting charities helping with relief efforts such as Feeding America and The Salvation Army. Buyers paying via PayPal can donate between $1 and $25 during checkout every time they buy.

The brand specializing in silicone rings is donating 100% of the proceeds from uniquely engraved rings to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO).

The sustainable fashion brand is donating all profits from its 100% Human collection to Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund, which provides supplies to food banks across the country.

Everlane's 100% Human Collection

The fashion brand is donating 10% of sales to NYC Health + Hospitals.

The makeup company is offering 15% off and donating 15% of all purchases to Feeding America.

The shoe brand is donating $15 from every order to City Harvest.

Ivory Ella is donating 100% of net proceeds from the sale of their HOPE charity tee to support Project Sunshine. Ivory Ella is utilizing their Rhode Island based fulfillment center, operating under the highest safety protocols for its team, to help assemble Activity Kits for Project Sunshine and shipping them directly to over 350 hospitals across the United States.

Fifty percent of all proceeds from the jewelry brand's Everlyne Bracelets will directly support Feeding America.

Everlyne Bracelets

The personal care brand centering around coconuts is donating $1 from every purchase to Direct Relief.

The fragrance company is donating over 30% of the sales on Krigler.com to the CDC Foundation until the crisis is over.

The fashion brand is donating 5% of proceeds to Meals on Wheels.

The Italian shoe brand is donating 10% of proceeds to Direct Relief, plus it's giving 10% off all purchases.

The French skin care brand is donating 20% of all proceeds from now until April to Meals on Wheels.

NYDJ will donate 10% of all proceeds on NYDJ.com to the United Way Worldwide COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund.

This candle company is offering a 10% discount with code SUNSHINE, plus it will donate 10% to Food Bank for NYC.

PopSockets has created two new grip designs, 100% of whose sales go to charities. The designs are for Doctors without Borders and Feeding America.

PopSocket Doctors without Borders and Feeding America designs

The jewelry brand is donating $1 to Feeding America for every order placed this month, and at the time of writing more than 500,000 meals have been donated, with a goal of 1 million.

The mattress brand is committing 10% of net proceeds from every purchase on its website to the manufacturing -- and donating -- of emergency mattresses.

The sunglasses brand is donating 10% of proceeds to Meals on Wheels and it's also giving 20% off all purchases.

The brand specializing in workout and lounge gear has pledged 10% of net proceeds over the course of the next month to Direct Relief.

Kim Kardashian West's shapewear brand will donate 20% of net profits from its Cotton Collection to Baby2Baby's COVID-19 emergency response program.

The accessory brand is donating 10% of online sales to Baby2Baby to aid their current mission to provide emergency supplies to families in need.

The maker of massage therapy guns, Theragun, will be donating a portion of all sales to support Feeding America, in addition to similar charities across the globe. Each Theragun sold will provide 100 meals to people across America with a goal of donating 250,000 meals. Theragun is also donating devices to hospital break rooms across the country to help those on the front lines alleviate tension and stress. You can message the brand directly on Instagram at @Theragun if you are or know a medical professional in need to receive a device.

Theragun G3Pro

The largest online consignment and thrift store is donating 30% of the selling price of each item to Feeding America on its app.

Toms will be donating one-third of net profits in support of its long standing giving partners Americares, Crisis Text Line, International Medical Corps, Partners in Health, and WaterAid.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.