15 gadgets that'll help keep your clothes and home free of pet hair

Cuddling with your pet is the absolute best, but being covered in pet hair is not. Pet owners know that hair and dander can end up in the tiniest crevices and most unexpected places, so having a tool to keep your home and clothing fur-free is essential.

We've rounded up 15 pet hair removing devices that can be used to rid your home and clothing of all types of hair, lint, dander, dirt and debris. Whether you're looking for a heavy duty broom to clean up long, thick bunches of hair on wet or dry surfaces or a pair of grooming gloves that help remove your pet's undercoat, these gadgets come with plenty of 5-star ratings and hundreds of customer reviews.

The best part? You can shop them from places like Amazon, Chewy.com, Target, Petco and more starting at just $6.

Evercare Pet Plus Extreme Stick Ergo Grip Pet Lint Roller ($3.99; target.com or $5.99; chewy.com or $15.97 for set of three; amazon.com)

Evercare Pet Plus Extreme Stick Ergo Grip Pet Lint Roller

Don't be fooled, this isn't your average lint roller. With heavy duty stick tape and an ergonomic grip handle, this pet lint roller picks up everything, including pet hair, debris and even ticks from furniture, clothing, car seats and more.

_______________________________________________________________________________

ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover ($24.95; amazon.com)

ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover

With nearly 8,000 5-star ratings, this hand-held roller is easy to use and clean and free of any sticky sheets, batteries or power cords. Just simply roll it back and forth on any surface and watch those strands disappear.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Evercare Pet Mega Stick Large Surface Pet Lint Roller ($12.99; target.com)

Evercare Pet Plus Mega Extreme Stick Large Surface Pet Lint Roller

This one is like the Evercare lint roller, but bigger. The Mega Stick is great for picking up pet hair and debris from large surfaces like carpet, rugs, furniture, staircases and car interiors.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Lilly Brush Mini Pet Hair Remover ($12; amazon.com)

Lilly Brush Mini Pet Hair Remover

Mora than 2,800 Amazon shoppers have given this mini pet hair removing tool a 5-star rating. Thanks to its size, you can clean hard-to-reach spots in your car, carpets and couches. It even works on clothing. Plus, it's reusable and easy to clean.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Kurgo Shed Sweeper Hair Remover ($8.99, originally $9.99; petco.com)

Kurgo Shed Sweeper Hair Remover

The Kurgo Shed Sweeper Hair Remover is a must-have for anyone who travels with their pets. This device easily picks up hair, lint and dust from car seats, cushions, upholstery, clothing and more.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Evriholder FuRemover Pet Hair Removal Broom ($14.99; amazon.com)

Evriholder FuRemover Pet Hair Removal Broom

Over 5,500 Amazon shoppers love this broom. Not only does it effortlessly clean up pet hair of all kinds on hard surfaces and carpets with its magnet-like rubber bristles, according to reviewers, but it can also be used on wet surfaces and liquid spills.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Delomo Pet Grooming Gloves ($14.99, originally $16.86; amazon.com)

Delomo Pet Grooming Gloves

For a more hands-on approach to removing pet hair — and we mean literally hands on — you need the Delomo Pet Grooming Gloves. Over 4,000 Amazon shoppers have given these grooming gloves a perfect rating, thanks to the gentle silicone tips and flexible design. You can use them on cats and dogs to remove loose hair and dirt, or in the bath for a soothing, hair-removing massage.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Dyson V11 Animal Cord-Free Vacuum ($499, originally originally $599.99; amazon.com)

Dyson V11 Animal Cord-Free Vacuum

This lightweight, cord-free vacuum from Dyson is specifically engineered for homes with pets. It can be used on all floor types and suctions up pet hair, debris, dirt and more with ease. It's complete with a multi-surface brush, motorized brush and tool for cleaning hard-to-reach crevices where pet hair loves to live.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Handheld Vacuum ($30.99, originally $36.99; amazon.com)

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Handheld Vacuum

Looking for a more affordable pet hair removing vacuum? Opt for the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser that's a fraction of the cost of the Dyson, but has just as much cleaning power. Despite having a power cord, reviewers rave about its powerful suction that can be used on everything from couches and beds to floors and carpets.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Furminator Undercoat Deshedding Tool for Dogs (starting at $29.95, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

Furminator Undercoat Deshedding Tool for Dogs

Great for cats and dogs, this brush easily collects loose hairs from your pet's undercoat for a fast and gentle grooming session, as well as removes hair from soft surfaces like beds and couches.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Swiffer 360 Pet Dusters Refills ($5.99 for three refills; petsmart.com or $11.99 for 11 refills; target.com)

Swiffer 360 Pet Dusters Refills

If you're a pet owner, you probably have a Swiffer duster, and if you don't, you'll want to buy one ASAP, along with these 360 Pet Dusters made to sweep up pet hair, dust and dirt. These collect pet hair from hard to reach places like blinds, behind furniture and even on TVs.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Wool Dryer Balls by Smart Sheep 6-Pack ($16.95; amazon.com)

Wool Dryer Balls by Smart Sheep 6-Pack

Not only do these wool dryer balls pull pet hair off clothing and leave your laundry fresh and hair free, but they also reduce drying time and help laundry dry softer and wrinkle free. Bonus: Over 16,000 shoppers have given these wool dryer balls a 5-star rating, so you know they're great.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Kong Dog ZoomGroom Multi-Use Brush ($6.59, originally $10.99; chewy.com)

Kong Dog ZoomGroom Multi-Use Brush

Nearly 1,000 shoppers have given this multi-use brush a 5-star rating, thanks to its gentle rubber bristles that help remove loose hair while stimulating your pup's skin and distributing natural oils for a healthy coat. Use the ZoomGroom brush wet or dry, and when you're done, just simply clean it with soap and water.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Oxo Good Grips Furlifter Pet Hair Remover Garment Brush ($15.93; amazon.com)

Oxo Good Grips Furlifter Pet Hair Remover Garment Brush

We love this brush for its simplicity. The reusable system is complete with a brush that you simply swipe over surfaces and a self-cleaning base that you empty when full. No sheets or power cords are required.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.