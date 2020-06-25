15 gadgets that'll help keep your clothes and home free of pet hair

Cuddling with your pet is the absolute best, but being covered in pet hair is not. Pet owners know that hair and dander can end up in the tiniest crevices and most unexpected places, so having a tool to keep your home and clothing fur-free is essential.
We've rounded up 15 pet hair removing devices that can be used to rid your home and clothing of all types of hair, lint, dander, dirt and debris. Whether you're looking for a heavy duty broom to clean up long, thick bunches of hair on wet or dry surfaces or a pair of grooming gloves that help remove your pet's undercoat, these gadgets come with plenty of 5-star ratings and hundreds of customer reviews.
The best part? You can shop them from places like Amazon, Chewy.com, Target, Petco and more starting at just $6.
Evercare Pet Plus Extreme Stick Ergo Grip Pet Lint Roller ($3.99; target.com or $5.99; chewy.com or $15.97 for set of three; amazon.com)
Don't be fooled, this isn't your average lint roller. With heavy duty stick tape and an ergonomic grip handle, this pet lint roller picks up everything, including pet hair, debris and even ticks from furniture, clothing, car seats and more.
_______________________________________________________________________________
ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover ($24.95; amazon.com)
With nearly 8,000 5-star ratings, this hand-held roller is easy to use and clean and free of any sticky sheets, batteries or power cords. Just simply roll it back and forth on any surface and watch those strands disappear.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Evercare Pet Mega Stick Large Surface Pet Lint Roller ($12.99; target.com)
This one is like the Evercare lint roller, but bigger. The Mega Stick is great for picking up pet hair and debris from large surfaces like carpet, rugs, furniture, staircases and car interiors.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Lilly Brush Mini Pet Hair Remover ($12; amazon.com)
Mora than 2,800 Amazon shoppers have given this mini pet hair removing tool a 5-star rating. Thanks to its size, you can clean hard-to-reach spots in your car, carpets and couches. It even works on clothing. Plus, it's reusable and easy to clean.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Kurgo Shed Sweeper Hair Remover ($8.99, originally $9.99; petco.com)
The Kurgo Shed Sweeper Hair Remover is a must-have for anyone who travels with their pets. This device easily picks up hair, lint and dust from car seats, cushions, upholstery, clothing and more.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Evriholder FuRemover Pet Hair Removal Broom ($14.99; amazon.com)
Over 5,500 Amazon shoppers love this broom. Not only does it effortlessly clean up pet hair of all kinds on hard surfaces and carpets with its magnet-like rubber bristles, according to reviewers, but it can also be used on wet surfaces and liquid spills.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Delomo Pet Grooming Gloves ($14.99, originally $16.86; amazon.com)
For a more hands-on approach to removing pet hair — and we mean literally hands on — you need the Delomo Pet Grooming Gloves. Over 4,000 Amazon shoppers have given these grooming gloves a perfect rating, thanks to the gentle silicone tips and flexible design. You can use them on cats and dogs to remove loose hair and dirt, or in the bath for a soothing, hair-removing massage.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Dyson V11 Animal Cord-Free Vacuum ($499, originally originally $599.99; amazon.com)
This lightweight, cord-free vacuum from Dyson is specifically engineered for homes with pets. It can be used on all floor types and suctions up pet hair, debris, dirt and more with ease. It's complete with a multi-surface brush, motorized brush and tool for cleaning hard-to-reach crevices where pet hair loves to live.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Handheld Vacuum ($30.99, originally $36.99; amazon.com)
Looking for a more affordable pet hair removing vacuum? Opt for the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser that's a fraction of the cost of the Dyson, but has just as much cleaning power. Despite having a power cord, reviewers rave about its powerful suction that can be used on everything from couches and beds to floors and carpets.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Furminator Undercoat Deshedding Tool for Dogs (starting at $29.95, originally $34.99; amazon.com)
Great for cats and dogs, this brush easily collects loose hairs from your pet's undercoat for a fast and gentle grooming session, as well as removes hair from soft surfaces like beds and couches.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Swiffer 360 Pet Dusters Refills ($5.99 for three refills; petsmart.com or $11.99 for 11 refills; target.com)
If you're a pet owner, you probably have a Swiffer duster, and if you don't, you'll want to buy one ASAP, along with these 360 Pet Dusters made to sweep up pet hair, dust and dirt. These collect pet hair from hard to reach places like blinds, behind furniture and even on TVs.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Wool Dryer Balls by Smart Sheep 6-Pack ($16.95; amazon.com)
Not only do these wool dryer balls pull pet hair off clothing and leave your laundry fresh and hair free, but they also reduce drying time and help laundry dry softer and wrinkle free. Bonus: Over 16,000 shoppers have given these wool dryer balls a 5-star rating, so you know they're great.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Kong Dog ZoomGroom Multi-Use Brush ($6.59, originally $10.99; chewy.com)
Nearly 1,000 shoppers have given this multi-use brush a 5-star rating, thanks to its gentle rubber bristles that help remove loose hair while stimulating your pup's skin and distributing natural oils for a healthy coat. Use the ZoomGroom brush wet or dry, and when you're done, just simply clean it with soap and water.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Oxo Good Grips Furlifter Pet Hair Remover Garment Brush ($15.93; amazon.com)
We love this brush for its simplicity. The reusable system is complete with a brush that you simply swipe over surfaces and a self-cleaning base that you empty when full. No sheets or power cords are required.
Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.