Ever since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that we start wearing protective face coverings in public, face masks have become a part of everyday life for most of us. And something that takes up that much space on your face should ideally reflect a little bit of your personality, right?

It’s fairly easy to make your own mask, but if that’s not your jam, there’s no dearth of homemade and retailer-produced cloth face masks to buy right now. And thankfully, they’re not all somber and monotone. They can come covered in flowers, sequins or pretty much any print you can imagine.

Disney has its own line, higher-end fashion brands are making them and Etsy offers countless options, too. Which to choose? We rounded up some of our favorites for every imaginable personality to help you find the right one for you. And if none of these strike your fancy, check out our guides on face masks that give back, face masks for kids and how to clean your face mask, too.

For the utilitarian

Nordstrom 6-Pack Pleated Cotton Adult Face Masks ($22; nordstrom.com)

In addition to making 1 million masks for health care workers, Nordstrom has also just launched masks of its own. These are made for children so definitely check those measurements, but they could work for adults since they’re simply crafted from 100% cotton, are washable and reusable, and come with elastic bands around the ears. You can take your pick of six either entirely white, entirely black or a mix of both black and white masks.

Everlane The 100% Human Face Mask Three-Pack ($28; everlane.com)

Wear-with-anything mainstays. These masks are reusable, plus Everlane is donating 10% of all face mask sales to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

Kishubaby 100% Organic Cotton Muslin Face Mask With Pocket for Filter ($16; etsy.com)

Available in a wide variety of lovely colors like rust, olive, mustard and more, these are constructed with six layers of fabric and come with a pocket to hold a filter.

Baggu Fabric Mask Set ($32; baggu.com)

Get a set of three gorgeous and super colorful masks, which feature a nose wire and tie back for a perfect fit. You can preorder now, and they’re expected to ship in June. For every mask sold, the brand is donating a pack of surgical masks to health care workers through Masks4Medicine.

Etee Buy Two, Donate Two Organic Cotton Face Masks ($30.73; etsy.com)

In addition to having two layers and a pocket for a filter, for every mask sold, Etee is donating one to a local hospital in the Toronto area to be used by visitors and discharged patients.

For the plant-flora-inspired

Cecelia Rosslee Rose Gold Floral Face Mask ($14; etsy.com)

A spring botanical garden in protective covering form.

Cactus Print Handmade Face Mask (starting at $12.95; etsy.com)

Harks back to beautiful hikes in the desert.

For the whimsical

Sanctuary Organic Cotton Reusable Face Masks, Set of 3 ($24; anthropologie.com)

Change it up every few days with this darling set of three, which will be available June 13. If you need some masks sooner, these are still in stock for $14 each.

For the animal lover

Maine Coon Cat Washable Face Mask (starting at $14.43; etsy.com)

The Maine coon is the largest domesticated cat breed and the official state cat of Maine — and also very cute.

Animal Face Masks 2 Layers ($7.82; etsy.com)

You can choose form all sorts of animal-themed masks from horses and llamas to elephants and unicorns.

For the art aficionado

Lunar Cycle Face Mask By Maggie Stephenson ($13.59, originally $16.99; society6.com)

Society6 recently launched its own face masks, with over 1,000 styles to choose from, all of which come with artwork from independent artists. The masks feature a pocket for a filter (not included) and elastic ear loops. A portion of all proceeds go to World Central Kitchen’s coronavirus relief efforts.

Face Cover Mask With Cute Lips Graphic ($11.99; etsy.com)

The cute lips on one pop out from the black background, making a fun and stylish mask.

Pop Art Boom Face Covering ($20; etsy.com)

Here’s hoping you’ll make someone chuckle — to themselves, from a distance.

For the kid at heart

Uncommon Goods Set of 2 Rainbow Face Coverings ($25; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods is donating 100% of profits from these adorable masks, designed by kids, to NYC Health + Hospitals, an acute care hospital network. There are even masks for kids.

Star Wars Cloth Face Masks 4-Pack Set ($19.99; shopdisney.com)

Disney’s got a whole slew of great face masks to choose from, but we simply cannot resist the Baby Yoda one. Preorder now, with shipment expected in late July.

For the fashionista

ZainabuTurbans Reversible Face Mask ($30; etsy.com)

We’re in love with these reversible face masks, which are molded and come in over 20 different prints.

Sequin Face Mask (starting at $15; etsy.com)

Pick from four different colors, then make a sequin statement.

Grlfrnd Protective Face Mask ($14; revolve.com)

A fierce snake print variety that’s ready to ship now.

Alice and Olivia Staceface Protective Face Mask ($10; aliceandolivia.com)

This sweet print is very Audrey Hepburn in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” For every mask sold, the brand is donating one to communities in need. Expected to ship in June.

Amadi Around-The-Head Reusable Face Masks, Set of 2 ($24; anthropologie.com)

This set of cotton masks come in beautiful designs and have a cushioned nose wire.

Vera Bradley Cotton Face Mask (Non-Medical) in Tropical Paradise ($8; verabradley.com)

Beautiful roses give any outfit a bold pop of color.

For the classic prepster

LuckyDuckyUS Three-Layered 100% Cotton Face Mask (starting at $13; etsy.com)

Prints include red gingham and hot pink plaid. They also come with a pocket for a filter.

Summersalt Face Coverings - Pack of 3 ($32; summersalt.com)

These masks, which come in black and two different preppy patterns, are made of 100% cotton and recycled materials. Preorder now and they should ship in a couple of weeks.

Madewell Three-Pack Non-Medical Face Masks ($20; madewell.com)

Available in classic prints like a cute nautical stripe and business-casual plaid, this 100% cotton three-pack is expected to ship on June 3.

For the music lover

Music Mask ($9.99; etsy.com)

During a down moment, you could try to decipher the composition.

Face Mask Cotton Reversible Rock Star Guitar Print ($15; etsy.com)

An excellent time to learn to strum, too.

For those who heart New York

Cheriful New York Mask (starting at $14.40, originally $21; etsy.com)

Until we meet again, in Yankee Stadium…

For those desperately trying to maintain a sense of humor

EvercoverHelmetCover Smiling Woman Face Mask (starting at $9.90; etsy.com)

Because it’s hard to read facial expressions under a mask.

