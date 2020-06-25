Turn your stress baking up a notch with these creative kitchen tools

When phrases like "social distancing," "flatten the curve" and "shelter in place" have you holed up at home and feeling anxious, you may find yourself interrupting your telework schedule and Netflix binge-watching to take part in what's becoming America's new favorite pastime: stress baking.

Whether you're a pastry chef in the making and in need of a few key tools, trying to involve the kids in dessert-making lessons or a novice looking for an easy DIY kit to do the heavy lifting, here are 15 items to order online that will help you through this unprecedented time.

Fancy Panz Travel Casserole Carrier (starting at $29; food52.com)

Fancy Panz Travel Casserole Carrier

Have an elderly relative or neighbor who is staying put? Bake them a casserole, dessert or other goodie and deliver it in one of these handy carriers. The window lid lets the lucky recipient see what's inside. And it pops off so they can dish it up right out of the pretty pan.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Nordic Ware Dog Treat Pan ($26; food52.com)

Lekue USA Milk & Cookies Shot Glass Making Kit

You've made cookies, cake, muffins and a pie. Doesn't Fido deserve a reward from your stress baking, too? This cute aluminum pan makes 16 bone-shaped dog treats that will have tails wagging in your home.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Pooch Cake Wheat-Free Peanut Butter Cake Mix ($5.99, originally $6.99; chewy.com)

Pooch Cake Wheat-Free Peanut Butter Cake Mix

In times like these, your pet probably deserves a cake to themselves, too. Just add water, an egg and vegetable oil to this mix and you'll be your dog's best friend in no time.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Le Petit Chef Knife Set & Kids Apron ($74; food52.com)

Le Petit Chef Knife Set & Kids Apron

Budding master chefs ready to graduate from stirring to chopping will be all too willing to learn a few new skills with this chef-worthy set that includes a 4-inch kitchen knife, finger guard and peeler, all designed to prevent injuries and teach proper hand positions. Add in the adorable apron and your favorite cookbook, sit back and let Junior make dinner tonight.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Maid Millie Homemade Sourdough Bread Kit ($29; uncommongoods.com)

Maid Millie Homemade Sourdough Bread Kit

Is there anything more comforting than the smell of fresh bread wafting from your kitchen? Put on your artisan baker toque and get to work on this easy recipe and kit that includes everything but the flour and bakeware. Best thing about it (besides that wonderful aroma)? Once your dough has risen, it bakes in just 15 quick minutes.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Farm Steady Pretzel & Beer Cheese Kit ($25; uncommongoods.com)

Farm Steady Pretzel & Beer Cheese Kit

Did someone say "virtual happy hour"? Just because you're raising a pint with your pals over Skype rather than at your favorite pub doesn't mean you can't treat yourself right. This set comes with fixings to bake up to 12 pretzels and homemade beer cheese. You bring the milk, butter, beer and baking soda, and get ready to turn your office area into a beer garden.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Lekue USA Milk & Cookies Shot Glass Making Kit ($18; uncommongoods.com)

Lekue USA Milk & Cookies Shot Glass Making Kit

From Dominique Ansel — aka the genius who brought the world the cronut — comes this DIY set of eight shot glass molds that you make out of cookie dough. Fill your cookie shot with berries, mousse, whipped cream or, our favorite, classic ice cold milk, for a dessert that will make even the most stressed out among your crew smile.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Babycakes Mini Cake Pop Maker ($24.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Babycakes Mini Cake Pop Maker

When life gives you self isolation, make cake pops! When the fam is bored, get together in the kitchen and whip up a batch of cake balls. Just spray this waffle iron-like gadget with oil, add batter, close the lid, and in a few minutes, you've got nine yummy treats you can roll in chocolate, sprinkles or just toss in your mouths. Bonus: When they're done? Just wipe it down with a paper towel for easy clean up.

_______________________________________________________________________________

LetGoShop Silicone Cupcake Liners ($8.99; amazon.com)

LetGoShop Silicone Cupcake Liners

In times of anxiety, one thing helps settle our nerves: cupcakes. Bake up a batch or two — or four — with these reusable BPA-free silicone baking cups. Nonstick and in four cute shapes (heart, rose, star and round) that come in six pretty colors, they'll have you channeling your favorite local bakery in no time. Hint: Order plenty of sprinkles, too.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Kate Spade Kitchen Towel, Oven Mitt, Pot Holder Set ($33.33, originally $35; amazon.com)

Kate Spade Kitchen Towel, Oven Mitt, Pot Holder Set

Next time we reach for something sweet with our morning coffee, we won't feel the least bit ashamed with this charming — and oh so wise — pot holder resting on our kitchen counter reminding us it's OK to eat cake for breakfast. Toss is the whimsical tea towel and oven mitt and feel yourself getting happy, thanks to all that charm.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Drew Derose Ceramic Food Canister Set of 3 ($79.99; target.com)

Drew Derose Ceramic Food Canister Set of 3

Are your baking ingredients shoved way back in the pantry, hidden away in old plastic containers or even (eek!) in the paper bags they come in? Give your flour, sugar and even your coffee the star treatment with these stoneware canisters. With airtight wood lids and pretty lettering, they're chic enough to leave right on the counter. Easier access to cookie ingredients? Yes, please.

_______________________________________________________________________________

HearthSong Crafty Creations Mini Pie-Making Kit ($34.98; target.com)

HearthSong Crafty Creations Mini Pie-Making Kit

Home with the kids and desperate for projects? Get them baking pies. This sweet kit includes a roller, mat, pie tins and presses, a cutter, tart liners and other tools they'll need to make eight mini pies (featuring three crusts). You'll need to supply the ingredients, but the kit includes recipes, as well as 20 gift boxes so they can spread the love of pie to the neighbors.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Kate Spade New York Arch Street 4-Piece Measuring Cup Set ($39.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Kate Spade New York Arch Street 4-Piece Measuring Cup Set

When your measuring cups have seen better days (we've been missing our ¼-cup for at least nine months), replacing them with something chic and shiny can't be anything but a good idea. This four-piece stainless steel gold measuring cup set includes 1 cup, ½ cup, ⅓ cup and ¼ cup sizes. Measure on.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Food52 x Mason Cash Cane Batter Bowl ($40; food52.com)

Food52 X Mason Cash Cane Batter Bowl

Stuck inside and addicted to "Sugar Rush," "The Great British Baking Show" and other Netflix baking series? Get inspired and use this beautiful limited-edition stoneware mixing bowl that's not only dishwasher and microwave safe, but comes with a spout to make pouring a breeze. "What a lovely bake."

_______________________________________________________________________________

Kilner Butter Churner ($36.95; amazon.com)

Kilner Butter Churner

When you suddenly find yourself home with time on your hands, you can start tackling all those DIY projects you've been thinking about doing for years: learning to cross-stitch, brewing your own beer or even churning your own butter. This tool will let you cross the last one off your list. Complete with a glass jar, churner and basic butter instructions, it also includes recipes for flavored butter (cinnamon, Parmesan basil, chili, buttermilk fruit scones, oh, my!).

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.