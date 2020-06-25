CNN Underscored reviews financial products such as credit cards and bank accounts based on their overall value. We may receive a commission through The Points Guy affiliate network if you apply and are approved for a card, but our reporting is always independent and objective.

Amazon continues to show lots of love to American Express card members. While the online retailer already has three ongoing promotions for targeted Amex cards, it has now introduced a fourth offer, and the great news is that this one is available to anyone with an American Express card, not just targeted ones.

From now through July 22, if you use an American Express card to make a single purchase of $50 or more at Amazon, you’ll receive a $20 credit for your next purchase at the Amazon Moments store, which contains the retailer’s curated collection of 4-star and above items. There are currently over 60,000 items in the Amazon Moments store, including plenty of popular choices, so you should have no trouble using your $20 credit.

You'll find thousands of 4-star and above items in the Amazon Moments store. PHOTO: Amazon

Unlike some of Amazon’s other promotions, this one is pretty straightforward, but let’s go through the three steps you’ll need to take to get your $20 Amazon credit.

Step 1: Add $50 in purchases to your Amazon cart

You don’t need to activate this offer first — you can just start shopping, and any items sold and shipped by Amazon.com or Amazon Digital Services LLC will qualify for this promotion. You’ll want to look for “sold by Amazon.com” or “sold by Amazon Digital Services LLC” on the product detail page to be sure your products qualify. Products sold by other merchants don’t count, nor do gift cards.

You can also have multiple products in your cart that add up to a total of $50 — it doesn’t have to be just one thing. However, taxes, shipping and handling charges don’t count toward the $50 total, so make sure the “Items” subtotal in your Order Summary at checkout equals at least $50.

You'll need to spend at least $50 before taxes, shipping and handling. PHOTO: Amazon

Note that you also can’t use “1-Click” ordering to qualify for this promotion — you must check out through the Shopping Cart. But you should see the words “promotion applied” at checkout as a confirmation that your purchase will trigger the $20 offer.

Step 2: Pay for your purchase with an American Express card

When you check out, you’ll want to be sure you’re paying with an eligible American Express card. This includes all consumer cards issued by Amex, including airline credit cards like the Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card and hotel credit cards such as the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card. Unfortunately, business cards issued by American Express can’t be used for this promotion, nor can cards issued by banks other than Amex.

And if you’re also currently eligible for Amex’s “5 extra bonus points at Amazon” offer, you should be able to “stack” it together with this one. Check out our guide to all the latest American Express promotions on Amazon to see if you might qualify for more than one offer.

Step 3: Use the emailed rewards link to make an Amazon Moments purchase

Once your qualifying purchase has shipped, you’ll receive a confirmation email with the reward link. You’ll need to be a bit patient since it can sometimes take a few days for Amazon to ship your order, and you won’t get the email until your order has shipped.

But once you get the email, you can follow the instructions on the redemption link to make a purchase from the Amazon Moments store. You can either browse through the Moments store by category, or search for products specifically in the Moments store by using the search bar at the top of the page with “Moments Store” selected as your filter.

Use the search bar at the top of the Amazon page with the "Amazon Moments" filter selected. PHOTO: Amazon

How to use your $20 credit on Amazon Moments

Since the Amazon Moments store contains many popular products with 4-star ratings or higher, there are a ton of items to choose from to use your $20 credit.

For example, in CNN Underscored’s guide to the best true wireless earbuds of 2020, we chose the Apple Airpods Pro as the best overall true wireless earbuds. As of this writing, those Airpods Pro are available in the Amazon Moments store for a discounted $229.99, which means with a $20 credit, you can get them as low as $209.99 plus taxes and shipping.

Use your $20 Amazon Moments credit to get a discount on Apple's Airpods Pro.

Remember that your $20 credit is valid on Amazon Moments products that are shipped from and sold by Amazon. The online retailer notes that due to inventory changes, some products can be temporarily ineligible, so if you don’t see what you want, check back in a few days. You have until Aug. 22 to redeem your $20 credit once you receive it, so there’s plenty of time to find something you really need or want.

What if you don’t have an American Express card?

Amazon is also currently running a 20% off promotion for Discover card holders through June 30 — check out CNN Underscored’s guide to that promotion for all the details. But the online retailer often has promotions tied to both personal and business American Express cards, so if you don’t currently have an Amex card, here are several options you might consider:

Amex personal cards:

Amex Everyday® Credit Card From American Express

American Express® Green Card

American Express® Gold Card

Amex business cards:

The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express

American Express® Business Gold Card

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express

Also, don’t forget to read our guide to the best credit cards for Amazon purchases to be sure you’re using the best card you have available when you buy at Amazon.

Check out CNN Underscored’s choices for the top brands to shop at Amazon’s Big Style Sale.

