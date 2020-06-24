Police chief offers resignation as video of a police-custody death is made public

(CNN) The police chief in Tucson, Arizona, offered to resign Wednesday following the public release of body camera video from a two-month-old incident in which a man died while in police custody.

Tucson police officers were called to a home in the early morning of April 21 where 27-year-old Carlos Ingram-Lopez "was drunk, yelling and running around the house naked," Police Chief Chris Magnus said at a press conference Wednesday.

The video, which the department showed publicly for the first time today, showed officers wrestling with Ingram-Lopez in a dark garage of his grandmother's house while screaming loudly. Ingram-Lopez, who is naked, is eventually handcuffed facedown "in a prone position for about 12 minutes," Magnus said.

"Mr. Ingram-Lopez went into cardiac arrest and, despite the officer's attempt to revive him, was declared deceased at the scene," Magnus said.

Magnus said the medical examiner's report indicated that Mr. Ingram-Lopez had a very high level of cocaine in his system as well as an enlarged heart, but the office could not conclusively determine his cause of death.

Read More