A teenager accused of killing her alleged sex trafficker is released from jail on $400,000 bond

(CNN) A Wisconsin teenager accused of killing her alleged sex trafficker was released from jail Monday on $400,000 bond, according to the organization that paid for her release.

Chrystul Kizer, 19, had been jailed for nearly two years since being charged in connection with the June 2018 death of Randall P. Volar III, according to the Chicago Community Bond Fund.

"No one should be incarcerated for surviving violence against them," the Chicago bond fund said in a statement.

The Kenosha County District Attorney's Office told CNN they're not commenting on Kizer's release since this is an ongoing case.

Kizer, who is Black, was allegedly trafficked by Volar, who was White, beginning when she was 16 years old, the bond fund said.

Read More