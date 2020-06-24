A teenager accused of killing her alleged sex trafficker is released from jail on $400,000 bond

(CNN) A Wisconsin teenager accused of killing her alleged sex trafficker was released from jail Monday on $400,000 bond, according to the organization that paid for her release.

Chrystul Kizer, 19, had been jailed for nearly two years since being charged in connection with the June 2018 death of Randall P. Volar III, according to the Chicago Community Bond Fund.

"We are elated to know Chrystul will no longer be locked in a cage simply for wanting to live," the bond fund said in a statement. "No one should be incarcerated for surviving violence against them."

Kizer, who is Black, was allegedly trafficked by Volar, who was White, beginning when she was 16 years old, the bond fund said.

Kizer maintains that Volar's death was the result of self-defense, the fund said.

