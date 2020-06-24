An Asian dating website has removed an option that asked users to specify their skin tone

(CNN) Popular Asian matchmaking website Shaadi.com has removed its skin tone filter following an online backlash.

The backlash was brought about by three women who have never met but whose combined outrage and action led to the change.

It all started with Shaadi user Meghan Nagpal, based in Toronto.

Roshni Patel, Meghan Nagpal, Hetal Lakhani

She had decided to get back on the dating site around the same time that protesters were taking to the streets in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The site asked users to indicate the color of their skin using descriptors like "fair," "wheatish," and "dark" and allowed users to search for potential partners on the basis of their skin color.

